Conference Finals discussed on '@TheRink' podcast

Hurricanes' struggles in round, Oilers' chance at rebound, Maple Leafs also among topics

Seguin_Skinner

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Is what we saw in Game 1 of both the Western Conference Final and the Eastern Conference Final indicative of what we will see over the course of the rest of each series? Will the narratives change?

Those questions and more are asked and answered on this week's "NHL @TheRink" podcast presented by SKIP.

Co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke go back and forth this week without a guest to interview and intervene.

They first dive into the East Final between the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes, leaning the conversation toward the Hurricanes and what they're dealing with as they prepare for Game 2 at Lenovo Center on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; TNT, truTV, MAX, SN, CBC, TVAS) after losing Game 1, 5-2.

Is there a mental game at play here for the Hurricanes, who have lost five straight conference final games against the Panthers dating to 2023 and 13 in a row since 2009? Rosen and Roarke discuss that and talk about the issues that the Hurricanes have to overcome, the same issues that plagued them in the 2023 conference final against the Panthers.

The conversation turns to the West Final between the Dallas Stars and Edmonton Oilers. Rosen and Roarke each do not think we'll see another meltdown from the Oilers like the one they had in the third period of Game 1 against the Stars at American Airlines Center on Wednesday, when they allowed five goals and lost 6-3.

However, Rosen brings up reasons why he picked the Stars in the series, and how all of them showed up in Game 1. Roarke talks about why he's not concerned about the Oilers even after the third period in Game 1.

They also discuss some of the off-ice news around the League, including the Boston Bruins giving general manager Don Sweeney an extension and the expected fallout from the Toronto Maple Leafs losing to the Panthers the way they did, 6-1, in Game 7 of the second round.

Listen to hear their opinions on the futures of Brendan Shanahan, Mitch Marner and John Tavares.

The "NHL @TheRink" podcast is free and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms. It is also available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.

Related Content

NHL @TheRink

Stars show sense of urgency in Game 1 comeback win in Western Conference Final

Oilers unable to overcome special teams struggles in Game 1 loss to Stars

Hurricanes done in by mistakes, missed chances in Game 1 loss to Panthers

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Chatfield questionable for Hurricanes in Game 2 of Eastern Final

Blashill hired as Blackhawks coach, replaces Sorensen

EDGE stats from Stars-Oilers Western Conference Final after Game 1

Celebrini enjoying apprenticeship under MacKinnon, Crosby at Worlds

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for Stanley Cup Playoffs

Desnoyers, Brzustewicz among top 2025 NHL Draft prospects competing at Memorial Cup

Duchene's patience pays off with goal in Game 1 win against Oilers

Oilers unable to overcome special teams struggles in Game 1 loss to Stars

Stars show sense of urgency in Game 1 comeback win in Western Conference Final

Stars score 5 goals in 3rd period to rally past Oilers in Game 1 of Western Final

Instant analysis: Stars vs. Oilers, Game 1

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs conference finals schedule

Scheffler takes in Western Conference Final Game 1

4 Nations Face-Off named Sports Event of the Year at SBJ Sports Business Awards

Brown playing for Oilers in Game 1 of Western Final

Croley named 2025 NHL Stick Tap for Service winner

Fans raise over $80k for True North Youth Foundation in honor of Scheifele’s dad