Vincent fired as Blue Jackets coach, no replacement named

Pascal Vincent was fired as coach of Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday. No replacement was named.

The 52-year-old went 27-43-12 in his only season as head coach after being promoted to replace Mike Babcock on Sept. 17, 2023. He previously coached 11 seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with Cape Breton (1998-2008) and Montreal (2008-11) prior to joining the NHL as an assistant with the Winnipeg Jets for five seasons (2011-16). He coached Winnipeg's American Hockey League affiliate in Manitoba from 2016-21 before joining the Blue Jackets as an associate under then-coach Brad Larsen.

"As I spent time with Pascal over the past few weeks, I found him to be an outstanding person and smart hockey coach who worked very hard last year under trying circumstances, but I believe a change behind the bench is in our team's best interest," Blue Jackets president of hockey operations and general manager Don Waddell said. "On behalf of the organization, I want to thank Pascal for his work ethic, professionalism and contributions during his three seasons with the Blue Jackets."

The Blue Jackets hired Waddell on May 28 after he stepped down from the same position with the Carolina Hurricanes four days earlier.

"I only know him as a coach watching this team. It's the first time I ever actually met him, so I need some time with him and the staff to figure out," Waddell said the next day. "You don't walk into a new place where people sit here and make changes without having a reason to change, so until we do that, I'm not going to lay a timetable out on it."

Columbus was last in the Metropolitan Division this season. It's finished last in the Eastern Conference in each of the past two seasons and no higher than sixth in its division since 2019-20.

Under Vincent, the Blue Jackets were 31st in goals-against per game (3.63), tied for 24th in goals per game (2.85), 31st on the power play (15.1 percent) and tied for 25th on the penalty kill (76.3 percent).

The Blue Jackets have one pending unrestricted free agent, forward Brendan Gaunce, who cleared waivers and was assigned to Cleveland of the American Hockey League on May 28. They have six pending restricted free agents: forwards Yegor Chinakhov, Kirill Marchenko, Alexander Nylander, Cole Sillinger and Alexandre Texier, and defenseman Jake Bean.

Several of their key players are signed for at least two more seasons, including forwards Johnny Gaudreau (five seasons), Boone Jenner (two) and Patrik Laine (two), defensemen Zach Werenski (four) and Damon Severson (seven), and goalie Elvis Merzlikins (three). They have six selections in the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft, including the No. 4 pick.

Vincent is the 11th NHL coach fired this season, joining Jay Woodcroft (Edmonton Oilers), Dean Evason (Minnesota Wild), Craig Berube (St. Louis Blues), D.J. Smith (Ottawa Senators), Lane Lambert (New York Islanders), Todd McLellan (Los Angeles Kings), Lindy Ruff (New Jersey Devils), Don Granato (Buffalo Sabres), David Quinn (San Jose Sharks) and Dave Hakstol (Seattle Kraken). Rick Bowness retired as Jets coach.

NHL.com independent correspondent Craig Merz contributed to this report