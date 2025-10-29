Wood scores twice in return, propels Blue Jackets past Sabres in OT

Forward wins it at 2:53 after getting tying goal late in 3rd for Columbus

Blue Jackets at Sabres | Recap

By Heather Engel
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BUFFALO -- Miles Wood scored his second goal of the game 2:53 into overtime after tying it late in the third period, and the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 at KeyBank Center on Tuesday.

Wood, who returned after missing five games with an eye injury, scored from the side of the net off a pass from Zach Werenski to win it. He tied it 3-3 at 13:55 of the third when he deflected Yegor Chinakhov’s shot from above the left circle into the far side.

Chinakhov and Werenski each had a goal and an assist, and Jet Greaves made 35 saves for the Blue Jackets (5-4-0), who have won four of their past five games.

Josh Doan and Ryan McLeod scored, and Josh Dunne scored his first NHL goal and for the Sabres (4-4-2), who have lost two in a row in overtime. Alex Tuch had two assists, and Alex Lyon made 35 saves.

Chinakhov gave Columbus a 1-0 lead at 6:09 of the first period. Owen Power’s backhand attempt to clear in the corner hit Conor Timmins and bounced into the left circle, where Chinakhov collected it and took it to the net, sliding it past Lyon’s left skate.

Doan tied it 1-1 at 11:39 of the second period. He received a pass from Tuch at the front of the net and pushed his own rebound through Greaves’ pads.

McLeod gave the Sabres a 2-1 lead at 14:12 when he banked a wrist shot from the left wall off the shin of Blue Jackets defenseman Damon Severson and under Greaves’ left arm.

Werenski tied it 2-2 at 19:44 on the power play after his slap shot from the blue line through traffic beat a screened Lyon.

Dunne put the Sabres back ahead 3-2 at 2:40 of the third with his first career goal, poking a loose puck in the crease past the glove of a scrambling Greaves.

