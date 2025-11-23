Blackwood makes 35 saves, Avalanche shut out Predators for 8th straight win

Nathan MacKinnon scored his NHL-leading 17th goal for the Avalanche (15-1-5), who have points in 12 straight games (10-0-2) and the fewest regulation losses through 21 games in team history.

“It goes without saying, our first period wasn’t the best by us by any means,” Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog said. “I thought we looked a little slow, and I thought our execution was off. We were giving up odd-man rushes and scoring chances. That’s pretty uncharacteristic for us. We knew that. It didn’t take anybody to tell us that, but I thought we did a good job in the first intermission of kind of resetting and getting back out there and being more competitive in the second period.”

Juuse Saros made 23 saves for the Predators (6-11-4), who were shut out for the second consecutive game and have lost seven of eight (1-5-2).

The Predators were playing for the first time in six days since the 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal at Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.

“It’s been pretty much the same thing all year,” Predators forward Jonathan Marchessault said. “I think we play decent games. Like, it’s hard for me to analyze the game. I don’t know. I feel like tonight we played great and still we have zero goals. I don’t know what to say really toward that.”

Brent Burns gave the Avalanche a 1-0 lead 15 seconds into the game on a wrist shot from the top of the right circle.