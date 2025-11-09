MacKinnon has 4 points, Avalanche score 9 to cruise past Oilers

MacKinnon has 14 points (six goals and eight assists) in that span, and now has 12 goals on the season, which ties him for the League lead alongside Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield.

Parker Kelly had two goals and an assist, and Cale Makar and Jack Drury each scored twice for the Avalanche (9-1-5), who lead the NHL with 23 points. Devon Toews had three assists, and Scott Wedgewood made 23 saves.

Connor McDavid scored for the Oilers (6-6-4), who have lost three straight. Stuart Skinner made nine saves on 13 shots before being replaced by Calvin Pickard, who stopped 16 of 21 shots.

Makar put the Avalanche ahead 1-0 at 13:29 of the first period, sending a wrist shot from the top of the right circle off the post and in, beating Skinner stick side.

Makar then made it 2-0 at 14:35, sending another wrist shot from just inside the right circle past Skinner’s blocker.

Gabriel Landeskog appeared to put Colorado ahead 3-0 at 16:03 when Drury sent a cross-ice pass to Victor Olofsson, who dropped it back to Landeskog at the right dot for a shot that beat Skinner’s glove, but a coach’s challenge ruled Drury was offside on the play.

Gavin Brindley made it 3-0 at 2:38 of the second period, picking up the rebound off a wrist shot from the point by Sam Malinski and raising a backhand over Skinner’s right pad.

Drury extended the lead to 4-0 at 4:45, redirecting Olofsson's pass from the point past Skinner’s blocker.

Pickard took over Edmonton’s net at 12:32 of the second period.

Kelly made it 5-0 with a short-handed goal at 9:34. He steered a backhand around the extended left pad of Pickard after a centering pass from behind the net from Brindley came to him off the skate of Oilers defenseman Alec Regula.

McDavid cut the lead to 5-1 on the power play at 11:30, taking a cross-ice feed from Leon Draisaitl, skating in to the left dot and tucking a snap shot under Wedgewood’s blocker.

Kelly put Colorado ahead 6-1 shorthanded at 14:38, intercepting a pass back to the point by Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and taking it down the ice for a breakaway before deking a backhand shot past Pickard’s left pad.

MacKinnon pushed Colorado’s lead to 7-1 just 24 seconds into the third period, carrying the puck up the left boards and sending a snap shot short side past Pickard.

Drury made it 9-1 at 14:28 with a snap shot in the slot off a back pass from Ross Colton.