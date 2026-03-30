Color of Hockey: O'Ree Weekend 'unbelievably meaningful' for HIFE kids

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles the 2026 Willie O’Ree Skills Weekend hosted by the NHL and Detroit Red Wings March 19-22.

Cate Wilkins had tears in her eyes watching her son, Mark, perform drills on the ice at the Willie O’Ree Skills Weekend in Detroit last weekend.

Wilkins said she tried to keep it together when the rest of the young O’Ree players broke into thunderous stick taps after Mark Wilkins, a 16-year-old Calgary resident with Down syndrome, finished an end-to-end drill at BELFOR Training Center, the practice facility of the Detroit Red Wings.

“They were all standing in a line at the end of the rink and when Mark finally made it to the end of the rink, nobody was impatient,” his mother said. “They were all celebrating that he did it and they were giving him stick applause. I could see a giant grin on his face, and people were high-fiving him and giving him fist bumps.

You could just see his shoulders drop, like, ‘OK, I’m part of this thing now.’”