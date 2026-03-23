Color of Hockey: Williams helping to grow sport on, off ice in Jacksonville

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Charles Williams, goalie coach and director of community hockey development for Buffalo Sabres affiliate Jacksonville of the ECHL.

Charles Williams would call his professional hockey career a dream come true, except it’s something he never dreamed of as a Black kid growing up in Canton, Michigan.

“My dream was to play college hockey and anything from there would have been the cherry on top,” Williams said. “There ended up being quite a few cherries on top.”

Williams had a stellar career at Buffalo’s Canisius College -- now Canisius University -- where he was one of 10 candidates for the Hobey Baker Award, presented to the NCAA best men’s player, and a finalist for the Mike Richter Award, given to the top goalie in NCAA Division I hockey, in 2017.

The collegiate accolades led to the previously unimagined pro career with seven seasons with Manchester, Indianapolis and Jacksonville of the ECHL and eight games with Hartford, Ontario and Rochester of the American Hockey League.