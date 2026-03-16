Color of Hockey: Little Native League beacon for Indigenous youth

Ted Nolan said he wouldn’t have reached the NHL without the LNHL.

Nolan played in the Little Native Hockey League (LNHL), an Indigenous youth hockey tournament in Ontario, as a teenager in the late 1970s.

It gave him a confidence boost that carried him to 78 games as a forward with the Detroit Red Wings and Pittsburgh Penguins from 1981-86 and 471 games coaching the Buffalo Sabres (1995-97 and 2013-15) and New York Islanders (2006-08).

“I owe my whole hockey career to the Little NHL because, at the time when I played, I wasn't very welcomed anywhere else,” said Nolan, who is Ojibwe. “When I went to my first Little NHL tournament, I had just seen other players that were really, really good, that looked like me. I'm going, ‘Man, oh man, if they could play this game, I could even be better.’ It was a stepping stone to launch my career because it gave me a sense of belonging because before then, I didn't have that sense in hockey.”

Nolan reflected on his experience ahead of attending the 52nd LNHL tournament, which began Sunday and runs through Thursday at Centennial Community Centre and other arenas across the Markham, Ontario area.