Goalies throughout NHL rooting for Ovechkin during Gretzky chase

WASHINGTON -- Even before Alex Ovechkin scored his 890th NHL goal against James Reimer on Sunday, the Buffalo Sabres goalie knew the best he could hope for was to slow Ovechkin’s pursuit of history.

“He's obviously the greatest scorer of all time,” Reimer said last week. “So, he's had a knack for scoring.”

At least Reimer was able to leave town with a win after the Sabres held off Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals 8-5 at Capital One Arena. Ovechkin moved within five goals of breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record of 894 with his deflection in the third period, though, before setting his sights on whoever will be in net for the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NESN, TVAS2, SN1).

“Obviously, there’s a whole lot of hoopla around the whole thing, and for good reason,” Reimer said. “It needs to be that way, and he deserves it. But obviously, as a goalie you just want to keep him to under one.”

Reimer’s respect for Ovechkin while trying to stop him demonstrates the dichotomy of emotions goalies across the NHL are experiencing while watching the 39-year-old left wing chase down Gretzky. Although no one wants to be the goalie Ovechkin scores his 895th goal against or help him get closer to the record, many of them are rooting for him to break it.

“I think everyone just appreciates how special what he’s doing is,” Los Angeles Kings goalie Darcy Kuemper said. “Obviously, when you’re playing against him, you don’t want him to score. But when you go and check the box scores after the game, everyone is like, ‘Oh, nice, another ‘Ovi’ goal.’

“So, everyone’s rooting for him and it’s so special what he’s doing.”