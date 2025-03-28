Ovechkin, Capitals give Fleury his flowers following final meeting

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Alex Ovechkin was unable to move closer to Wayne Gretzky’s NHL goal record. Marc-Andre Fleury didn’t even play.

Still, Ovechkin and Fleury shared likely a final moment of respect to cap off 20 seasons of battles following the Minnesota Wild’s 4-2 win against Ovechkin’s Washington Capitals at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday.

After the final horn, the Capitals started to head back to the visiting locker room, but Ovechkin, Washington’s captain, skated over to stop his teammates and led them in a line to shake Fleury’s hand at center ice. The 40-year-old goalie plans to retire after this season, so the Capitals won’t see him again unless they face the Wild in the Stanley Cup Final.

“We wanted to do that,” Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. “‘O’ had mentioned that this morning of [being] the last time going up against Marc-Andre and just paying the respects he deserves on the impressive career. He’s done so much. They’ve had so many battles. He’s had so many battles with the Caps, with ‘O.’

“So, pretty classy to be able to send him off and just say how impressive a career he had.”

The Wild appreciated the gesture.

“It's awesome to see,” defenseman Jonas Brodin said. “It's fun for him and I am happy for him. He's a great person and one of the best I have ever played with. So, it's pretty cool.”

Although Ovechkin remained at 889 goals, six away from breaking Gretzky’s NHL record of 894, and the Capitals let a 2-1 second period lead slip away, Ovechkin did not forget his plan to honor Fleury, who is second in NHL history with 573 regular-season wins during his 21 seasons in the League with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Vegas Golden Knights, Chicago Blackhawks and Wild.

Fleury got 28 of those wins (28-14-3) against the Capitals, the second most of any goalie against them, behind Martin Brodeur's 40. Ovechkin’s 28 goals in 47 games against Fleury are his most goals and games against any goalie.

The 39-year-old left wing said after Washington’s morning skate that it was “sad” he wouldn’t get one more chance to play against Fleury.

“It’s almost 20 years that we play against each other,” Ovechkin said. “Pittsburgh, Vegas, it’s been an honor to play against him.”

Ovechkin feels that way that despite Fleury’s Penguins defeating his Capitals in three Stanley Cup Playoff series (2009, 2016, 2017) and going on to win the Stanley Cup each time. Ovechkin and the Capitals finally broke through and defeated Fleury and the Golden Knights in the 2018 Stanley Cup Final to win their first championship.

That might not be Fleury’s best memory, but the respect is mutual.

“I feel lucky I got to play so many games against him,” Fleury said Thursday morning. “Maybe not getting scored on so much by him but it was a good battle. It was good times. Fun. That’s what hockey’s all about.”