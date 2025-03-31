Pastrnak impressed with Ovechkin's consistency on cusp of goal record

BOSTON -- Their names will be forever linked: Alex Ovechkin, 48 goals. David Pastrnak, 48 goals.

It was exactly what Pastrnak wanted.

Not that there wouldn't have been some bragging rights about beating Ovechkin for the 2019-20 Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy, given annually to the NHL's top goal-scorer. But Pastrnak, the Boston Bruins forward, was more than content to share.

"I always said I was so much happier to, honestly, win the Rocket Richard with him than alone," Pastrnak said Tuesday. "And that's true, honest speaking that I was much happier that we shared it together. It was 10 times better than winning it alone and having him behind me.

"The only bad thing is you can say you beat him, but I'd rather share it with him. That was special."

It marked the first time in a decade that the award had been shared, with Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning doing so in 2009-10, when each scored 51 goals.

It's an award that Ovechkin has won nine times in his career, en route to the cusp of becoming the NHL's all-time leading goal-scorer. He scored his 890th goal against the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday, setting up a chance to advance toward Wayne Gretzky's record of 894 when he and the Washington Capitals visit the Bruins at TD Garden on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NESN, TVAS2, SN1).

Pastrnak has won the award just once; he scored 61 goals in 82 games in 2022-23, but Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers won the Richard Trophy with 64 goals.

"It's very, very impressive," Pastrnak said, of Ovechkin's ability to score. "Obviously we all know how hard it is to score in this league, and he's been doing it for over two decades. The way he found a way every year, he scores different goals, you obviously see way less one-timer goals from him, guys taking it away and he still found a way. So, it's impressive.