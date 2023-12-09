CHL notebook: Islanders prospect Gill proving patience pays off

Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League.

Justin Gill certainly has no shortage of motivation this season, and that has taken him to the top of the QMJHL scoring chase.

The New York Islanders forward prospect is second in the league with 46 points (16 goals, 30 assists) in 28 games, including 38 points (14 goals, 24 assists) in a 19-game point streak from Oct. 12-Nov. 23. It's the longest streak by a Baie-Comeau player since Francois Bouchard had points in 22 straight games in 2006-07.

The 20-year-old was selected by the Islanders in the fifth round (No. 145) of the 2023 NHL Draft, after being passed over in the draft the previous two years.

Gill said this season is about rewarding the Islanders for taking a chance on him.

"Being passed over twice in the draft, it wasn't easy, but at the same time I was expecting it," Gill said. "With last season, with the run that we had with the Sherbrooke Phoenix (of the QMJHL), I knew I had some very good chances. I'm super happy that the Islanders would give me that opportunity. I think now, I'm looking forward to be part of that organization for the next couple years."

The Islanders certainly are looking forward to that as well. Assistant general manager Chris Lamoriello said Gill's strong start this the season is a carryover from what the team observed during training camp.

"What we've seen is, first of all, a player that came into camp trying to prove to everybody that we should be happy and thankful we drafted him," Lamoriello said. "What we've seen is a confident player. We've seen a player that's tried to play well in all three zones. Even though he's had a tremendous start statistically, he's not only focused on his statistics. He's trying to help his team win every night and put them in a position where he's contributing to that, whether it's on the scoreboard or not.

"We're seeing a player that's really taking advantage of his ice time, his education, his experiences, and really gluing them together, and we think that's really pushed the momentum for the start here."

Because of his age, New York could have assigned Gill to Bridgeport of the American Hockey League this season. But the Islanders experienced a similar situation last season with forwards Matthew Maggio (fifth round, No. 142) and Daylan Kuefler (sixth round, No. 174), each selected in the 2022 NHL Draft after being passed over twice. At age 20, each was returned to his junior team and took major steps in his development; Maggio led the OHL with 111 points (54 goals, 57 assists) in 66 games with Windsor and Kuefler had 61 points (31 goals, 30 assists) in 54 games with Kamloops of the WHL and helped it reach the Memorial Cup.

This season, Maggio has seven points (three goals, four assists) in 20 games with Bridgeport; Kuefler has not played this season because of an undisclosed injury.

"Knowing we went through what we did with those two players, knowing and fortunate to this point that Baie-Comeau has had a very good start as well ... the good thing about Justin, very similar to Matt and Daylen, we think there's room to grow here," Lamoriello said. "It was tough in certain areas, and it was maybe a little bit easier because we've had more experience in dealing with these types of decisions. And I think that's where the ease comes in, because you've seen it be successful with other players and you feel good about that decision. By no means was it a lack of interest or a demotion. It was just the right time that we felt he needs to spend on that developmental curve."

Gill was all-in on the decision, especially with Baie-Comeau having the best record in the QMJHL (26-3-2).

"When you get to [NHL] training camp, your goal is to crack the roster, so obviously that was my main goal going there, but I knew the possibility of coming back to junior was there," he said. "We talked about it, we figured out that was the best option convenient for me and for my development. So obviously I'm very happy to be here in junior, even if I would have liked to play in the AHL."

Gill (6-foot-1, 193 pounds) has worked with Rod Pelley from the Islanders player development staff as well as director of player development Eric Cairns, with the goal of improving his speed and strength for the uptick in pace he'll face as a pro next season.

"For us right now, the focus is continue doing what you're doing," Lamoriello said, "make sure you're pushing yourself in some areas maybe that aren't as evident visually to make sure you're not neglecting or getting comfortable in any area. And get ready for every game like you're 0-0 and you're starting the season."

OTHERS TO WATCH

Quentin Musty, LW, Sudbury: The San Jose Sharks prospect had three assists in a 5-4 shootout loss at Mississauga on Sunday to extend his point streak to five games (17 points; eight goals, nine assists). He has had at least three points in four of those games, including two five-point games. The 18-year-old, selected with the No. 26 pick of the 2023 draft, has 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists) in 16 games and leads the OHL with an average of 1.94 points per game.

Antoine Keller, G, Acadie-Bathurst: The Washington Capitals prospect had a game to remember on Dec. 1 against Chicoutimi. The 19-year-old made 38 saves in a 4-3 win and was credited with a short-handed goal when Chicoutimi scored into its own net. Selected by the Capitals in the seventh round (No. 206) of the 2023 draft, Keller is 10-5-2 with a 3.02 goals-against average and .903 save percentage in 19 games.

Conor Geekie, C, Wenatchee: Geekie had a goal and three assists in a 7-4 win against Tri-City on Dec. 3 for his third straight four-point game. The Arizona Coyotes prospect previously had a goal and three assists against Portland on Dec. 1, and in a rematch the next night had his first four-goal WHL game. He has points in eight straight games (22 points; nine goals, 13 assists) and 49 points (20 goals, 29 assists) in 25 games this season. Selected by the Coyotes with the No. 11 pick of the 2022 NHL Draft, Geekie also is one of 30 players that will take part in Hockey Canada's final selection camp for the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship from Dec. 10-13.