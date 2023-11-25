CHL notebook: Predators prospect Sward building comfort level, confidence

Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League.

Graham Sward said he needs a bit of stability to maximize his potential. So far this season, the Nashville Predators defenseman prospect certainly is settled, and is prospering because of it.

The 20-year-old leads Western Hockey League defensemen and ranks for ninth among all skaters with 33 points (five goals, 28 assists) in 24 games with Wenatchee. That includes a 15-game point streak to begin the season (five goals, 22 assists).

"I definitely think that I'm feeling pretty comfortable right now," Sward said. "I've kind of been around for a while now. I know how everything works and I definitely think that helps a little bit. I've seen different places, been in Spokane, I was in Winnipeg, now Wenatchee.

"I think the more places you've been and teams you've played for, there's less surprises that come up in terms of that. So yeah, I'm definitely feeling pretty comfortable here for sure this year. This is probably one of the more comfortable and confident seasons I've had."

The results certainly speak volumes. During his five WHL seasons, he has dealt with issues relating to the COVID-19 pandemic; the pressure of going through the NHL draft, with the Predators selecting him in the fifth round (No. 146) of the 2022 NHL Draft; getting traded last season from Spokane to Winnipeg; and a franchise relocation to Wenatchee, about 150 miles west of Seattle, during the offseason.

"I have a routine that I follow and I try not to stray from it," Sward said. "I know it works and I know what works for me. I think that's kind of something that I've kind of tried to find throughout the years, a certain pattern almost that I do every game day. I think that's probably a pretty good way to put it, I like what I like and I know what I do and I think it works for me."