CHL notebook: Blue Jackets prospect Dumais chasing 2nd straight QMJHL scoring title

Dumais is up to 307 points (115 goals, 192 assists) in 184 games. He also is Halifax's all-time leader in assists, and he's four goals from tying Benedict's all-time Halifax mark of 119, set in 343 games.

"The fans tell me stuff after games pretty much every game I've been here, so they've been keeping up with that," Dumais said of the points record chase. "It's great to be with those names at the top of the organization."

The Blue Jackets are hoping Dumais pushes that mark higher. He played in two preseason games in Columbus and scored an overtime goal in a 4-3 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sept. 24. But after beginning the season with the Blue Jackets on the injured/non-roster list, he was returned to Halifax when he was healthy.

The decision, though, was not an easy one.

"The numbers he did have (last season) and the strong training camp he had, he made a case for himself and there's a lot of conversations around him," Blue Jackets player development coach Derek Dorsett said. "Unfortunately, the only option for him was to go back to Halifax; with the CHL agreement he can't play in the American Hockey League. He handled it right, he has the right attitude, obviously it's showing that he's went there with a good attitude and the right attitude to have success again in the Quebec league."

Dumais said he didn't need a message from the Blue Jackets about why he was being sent down and understands what he needs to work on this season, including getting stronger and continuing to develop his 200-foot game.

"At the end of the day, I think it's pretty self-explanatory and I think we're on the same mindset with those guys," he said. "No matter what they tell me, I'm just going to do my best and always work hard and be the best."

That best could earn him a spot in the Columbus as soon as next season.

Dorsett has been around Dumais since the Blue Jackets selected him in the third round (No. 96) of the 2022 NHL Draft. But after two NHL training camps, there are more fans than just those in the player development group.

"I'm around the big club quite a bit and a lot of the guys that I either played with or played against, just being around the rink and talking with the some of the veteran guys, a lot of them have come up to me and said this kid can play, and it's obvious," Dorsett said. "We just want to make sure that he keeps progressing his 200-foot game. We know that he can put up points, we know that he can score, we know that he can make unbelievable passes and stuff like that. He's a very exciting prospect for us."