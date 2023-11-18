CHL notebook: Blue Jackets prospect Dumais chasing 2nd straight QMJHL scoring title

Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League.
Jordan Dumais led the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in scoring last season. Now the Columbus Blue Jackets forward prospect is out to do it again.
The 19-year-old has 29 points (12 goals, 17 assists) in 12 games. His average of 2.42 points per game puts him ahead of last season when he averaged 2.19 points in 64 games en route to a league-best 140 points (54 goals, 86 assists).
Baie-Comeau forward Justin Gill, a New York Islanders prospect, leads the QMJHL with 38 points (13 goals, 25 assists), but has played eight more games
"We have a great group here of guys and obviously it's good to play in Halifax," Dumais said. "I'm honored to be here and looking forward to even more games and a good season."
That season didn't begin until Oct. 20 because of some injuries and a health issue that occurred during his time at Blue Jackets training camp. But he looked OK when he had a hat trick and two assists in his first game.
He's stayed near that high pace since, with six games of at least three points and has scored at least a point in each of the 12. That included three assists in a 4-0 win against Cape Breton on Nov. 12, the first of which gave him 304 points with Halifax, passing Brandon Benedict to become the Mooseheads' all-time leading scorer.