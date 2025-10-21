Wirtz says Blackhawks' rebuild ‘on track’ in Q&A with NHL.com

In NHL.com’s Q&A feature called “Sitting Down with …” we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. This week, we feature Chicago Blackhawks chairman and CEO Danny Wirtz.

Danny Wirtz isn’t putting a timeline on the rebuild.

The chairman and CEO would love for the Chicago Blackhawks to be competing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs annually again, much like they were in the 2010s when they won the Stanley Cup three times (2010, 2013 and 2015). But these things take time and Wirtz is practicing patience.

“The timeline is really predicated on how and when these players develop into the kind of players that we know they can be. The good news is, that does seem to be on track,” Wirtz told NHL.com. “Starting with last year and this year, we’re seeing players take the next step in progressing their careers which ultimately leads, I believe, to more points and a rise in the standings.

“I will remain patient while the process unfolds. We’re all as anxious as anyone to get into the playoffs and go compete for the Stanley Cup, but as I’ve learned quickly, there are no shortcuts, there are no easy buttons on this stuff. We have to let the process and the incredible pipeline of talent we’ve acquired continue to pan out.”

The process seems to be moving in the right direction. The Blackhawks (3-2-2) have been more competitive and look to keep building when they play the Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena on Thursday (6:45 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+).

Wirtz discussed the state of the team, how general manager Kyle Davidson and coach Jeff Blashill are doing, and the Blackhawks centennial this season in this interview with NHL.com.

Davidson was thrown into a tough rebuilding situation when he was named interim GM on Oct. 26, 2022. How do you assess everything he’s done thus far?

“I’m very pleased with how Kyle has handled himself from the first days as interim general manager. I was reflecting on how hard it is to be thrown into that kind of situation, and how every step of the way he’s been very clear and deliberate on what he needs to get done to continue to improve and build our team. He continues to check every box as we move along the steps of our journey of rebuilding this group.

“Of course, (we’re) starting to see the fruits of his labor, see the benefits of all those years of asset acquisition and now development and then ultimately looking for improved performance as a team. Kyle continues to execute the plan. I’ve given him a lot of support and patience to sort of make sure we do this the right way, we don’t take shortcuts, and we build a team that will be sustained, winning hockey for some time.”

Blashill’s the first Blackhawks coach with prior experience in a few years. How would you assess how he’s done from training camp to now?

“I think he came raring and ready to go. He spent a lot of time over the summer preparing for how he was going to run training camp, how he was going to run this team, establishing connections with players early on and then setting the tone for what he expects of our young players.

“One of the great things about Jeff is his interest and passion for teaching winning habits. Those are really important pieces that will help these young players find their games, find the types of little things that it takes to ultimately compete at a higher level in the NHL and build winning teams. So, I’ve been very happy. You can see in how they’re showing up to play and compete every night early on here, that he’s making a mark and he’s doing it in a way that I think is connecting with our players.”

The alumni walked the red carpet prior to the season opener and there are plenty of promotions for this Centennial season. How exciting is the 100-year celebration?

“It’s an immense moment to celebrate because 100 years covers so much ground. It’s something I’m very proud of to think about all of the eras, all of the memories, all of the players, all of the fans. It’s an immense undertaking, so it means a lot to be able to do it. I’m tremendously proud of how the team has been able to chunk it all out, so we can give the right attention and celebration and honor to so many of the great moments and players and experiences we’ve had as an organization.