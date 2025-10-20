Foligno returns to Blackhawks after leave of absence for daughter's surgery

Nick Foligno returned to the Chicago Blackhawks from his leave of absence Monday.

The Blackhawks captain was on the ice for practice after leaving Wednesday to be with his 12-year-old daughter, Milana, after she had follow-up surgery related to her congenital heart disease.

"I'm happy to report that Milana's home now and doing well," Foligno said. "She's probably the one that gives us the most strength with the way she's handled this adversity. It's impressive for a 12-year-old girl to handle it face-on.

"It makes us so thankful for Boston Children's (Hospital), first and foremost, the surgeon team, the nurses, the care that we received there and then also here at Lurie Children's Hospital (in Chicago). They're incredible. We were able to get her seen quickly ahead of what probably could have been a lot worse, so really thankful and our family is so humbled and appreciative for all the support and love. So thankful to be back around the team. It's a good sign of good things to come."

Milana, the eldest of Nick's three children with sons Hudson and Landon, was born with congenital heart disease. She had her first surgery at three weeks old to insert an expandable stent and has had other procedures on her heart, including a valve replacement after she was diagnosed with endocarditis, an inflammation of the heart's inner lining, in November 2018.

Foligno said the Blackhawks dedicated their 8-3 win at the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday to Milana prior to her surgery Thursday.

"I think she knows she's loved and appreciated," Foligno said. "It's just the spirit she walks into a room with. A lot of guys got to know her pretty well when they came up in the summer and I think they were all feeling it for us, so you're just so humbled by how many people reach out and how supportive you feel. It shocks you actually, sometimes. It makes you really appreciate, not only what we get to do for a living but the people you come across in this game and fans alike."

Foligno, who turns 38 on Oct. 31, has two assists in four games to start the final season of a two-year, $9 million contract ($4.5 million average annual value) he signed Jan. 12, 2024. He has 599 points (247 goals, 352 assists) in 1,237 games for the Ottawa Senators, Columbus Blue Jackets, Toronto Maple Leafs, Boston Bruins and Blackhawks. He was acquired by the Blackhawks with forward Taylor Hall in a trade with the Bruins for defensemen Ian Mitchell and Alec Regula on June 26, 2023, and was named Chicago's 35th captain Sept. 18, 2024.

"Great to have him back," Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said. "He's our leader, so you want that presence in your locker room and I think he brings good energy, so it was great to have him back and great that, considering the situation, everything went pretty good; went really good. Happy that that was the case and feel good for their family that it went as best as it could."

The Blackhawks visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday (6:45 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+).