NHL.com staff writer Mike Zeisberger has been covering the NHL regularly since 1999. Each Monday he will use his extensive network of hockey contacts for his weekly notes column, "Zizing 'Em Up.”
Zizing ‘Em Up: Cooper talks gold medal loss, father’s death with NHL.com
Lightning coach was behind bench for Canada’s OT defeat in Olympic gold medal game before father died
© Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
TORONTO -- This is not the Jon Cooper the outside world normally sees, the jokester, the guy oozing with personality, the future Hall of Fame coach who always seems to be in control of both his emotions and the narrative around him.
No, on this particular Saturday morning, standing in a back hallway adjacent to the visitor’s dressing room at Scotiabank Arena, this Jon Cooper is the vulnerable version of himself, one who recently has absorbed gut punches both in hockey and in life.
In a candid 1-on-1 interview with NHL.com, the Tampa Bay Lightning coach is asked how different is this Jon Cooper we see at this particular moment, from the one who five weeks ago was preparing his team to play the Boston Bruins in front of 64,617 fans at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa for the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series, then days later would hop on a plane to Milan where he’d fulfill the dream of coaching Team Canada at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.
“Well, he’s a lot more beat up, I’ll tell you that,” Cooper replies, somehow managing to chuckle.
If ever there was an example of someone trying to laugh in the face of adversity, this is it.
But make no mistake -- the recent roller coaster of emotions he’s endured has cut deep.
And with good reason.
It started off so well on that special night of Feb. 1 at Raymond James Stadium when his Lightning set a franchise record for biggest comeback by erasing a 5-1 deficit for an eventual 6-5 shootout victory. The game featured everything, from a goalie fight between Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy and Boston’s Jeremy Swayman, to Cooper’s wardrobe of a white hat and suit, complete with a gold necklace, a tribute to Tampa's Cuban heritage. It was the type of look you would see in the classic Al Pacino movie “Scarface,” and Cooper embraced every moment of it, even smoking a celebratory stogie as he waved to the record crowd after the win.
In Milan, Canada’s star-studded roster led by Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon looked to be in good shape.
Then, suddenly, Cooper’s world turned upside down.
© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
Captain Sidney Crosby was injured in the quarterfinal against Team Czechia and would miss the remainder of the tournament.
In the gold medal game against Team USA on Feb. 22, Canada could not solve goalie Connor Hellebuyck and was defeated 2-1 on a Jack Hughes overtime goal that left Cooper and his players crushed.
Then, just a day later after that devastating loss, as he was making his way back to Tampa from Milan, more heartbreak came when Cooper was blindsided with the news that his father, Bob, died.
It was a double whammy of the cruelest kind, one that will resonate with Cooper for, well, even he doesn’t know for how long.
“It’s like a grand scope of emotions,” he says, looking for the proper words.
“I always wonder if first-year head coach in this league Jon Cooper would have been able to handle what’s gone on now. But it tests you; there’s no doubt about that. And for a variety of reasons.”
He sighed.
“As much as you may plan for, you know, eventually to lose a loved one, you can’t. You don’t know until it happens how tough it is. And the fact that it happens 24 hours after we fell in the gold medal game, well …
“The most accurate thing I can say about it is that it put things into perspective.”
Which is very understandable, considering the circumstances that led to him finding out about his father’s death.
“I went Milan-Montreal,” he explained. “And then we missed our next flight because of a delay, so then I got on another flight and left my family behind because I had to get back to Tampa.”
On that particular flight, which was heading to Orlando, Cooper received the news about his father, presumably at 30,000 feet.
The next morning, he was on another flight, this one to Vancouver, the area where his dad had been residing.
“It was a lot of time zones,” he said.
It was the whirlwind of all whirlwinds. And for Cooper, as he tries to move forward, it always comes back to that word again.
Perspective.
“Look, I would never trade anything,” he says. “I mean, my parents got to see me win championships all the way up [to the NHL]. They got to see the Stanley Cup. My dad got to see me coach at the 4 Nations tournament (which Canada won last year) and got to watch me coaching the Olympics. And even though he wasn’t there, he was with me the entire time.
“I don’t know what he would have said to me, but I think that, now that he’s gone, he’s up there with Mom. And I wonder what the debate is now that we lost to the U.S. She was an American.”
Cooper’s mother, Christine, died on Nov. 6, 2020, in Prince George, British Columbia, the city where Jon was born and raised.
For Jon Cooper, the fact that he’s back behind the bench is a welcomed distraction after missing the Lightning’s first two post-Olympic break games because of Bob’s passing. Tampa Bay is in a dogfight with the Buffalo Sabres for first place in the Atlantic Division, with Buffalo holding a two-point lead following an 8-7 win in a high-scoring classic at KeyBank Center on Sunday.
Through it all, his players feel for what his coach has gone and is still going through.
Asked about that very subject, Lightning forward Brandon Hagel, who also played for Cooper with Team Canada, was on the verge of welling up.
“Yeah, I mean, you could almost get a little emotional for him,” Hagel said.
“He’s the best to ever do it, in my opinion. He’s won at every single level. There’s a reason why he’s coaching the Canadian Olympic team. There’s a reason he dresses like the way he did (at the outdoor game) -- because he can. Because he’s the best ever. He’s the best coach in this league. And the way he handles himself, especially in those up-and-down moments, that’s not easy. And to come around and still have a smile on his face after everything he’s been through, that’s pretty impressive.
“He treats us like his kids. We’re one big family in here and it starts with him.”
And, given what Cooper has experienced in the past month, family is everything.
DISTINGUISHED DEBUTS
Time will tell if the additions teams made prior to the NHL Trade Deadline on Friday will translate into Stanley Cup Playoff success, if not reaching the postseason at all.
That didn’t stop some of the newcomers from paying instant dividends, at least in the short term. Indeed, four players scored goals while debuting for their new teams on Saturday.
Corey Perry (Lightning) was arguably the most highly publicized of those, scoring the eventual winner in a 5-2 victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The 40-year-old forward was acquired from the Los Angeles Kings on Friday for a second-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft.
Scott Laughton (Los Angeles Kings) scored in a 4-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens. The forward was acquired from the Maple Leafs for a conditional third round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.
“It’s tough at the start, I think, just kind of finding your way around.,” Laughton told reporters afterward. “I think everything from off the ice is harder than once you get on the ice, but it’s nice to get into a game right away.”
Warren Foegele (Ottawa Senators) wasted little time finding the scoreboard for his new team in a 7-4 victory against the Seattle Kraken. The forward was acquired from the Kings for a second-round pick in the 2026 draft and a swap of third-round picks.
“For the family, I know they’re really excited that I’m back in Ontario,” said Foegele, a native of Markham, just outside of Toronto.
Ryan Strome (Calgary Flames), meanwhile, scored to help upset the visiting Carolina Hurricanes, 5-4. The forward was acquired from the Anaheim Ducks for a seventh-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.
“It was fun,” he said after the game. “Whirlwind kind of a day, but good start here.”
Not just for him.
WHO’S HOT
Tim Stutzle, Ottawa Senators
The Senators have been on a roll, collecting points in six straight games (4-0-2) as part of a 7-1-2 run. Look no further than Stutzle to find key components in Ottawa’s impressive stretch; the 24-year-old forward is on a 12-game point streak (16 points; eight goals, eight assists) and is playing some of the best hockey of his young career. The surging Senators entered Monday five points behind the Boston Bruins for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference and will need Stutzle to keep his elevated play going with 20 games remaining in the regular season.
QUOTE/UNQUOTE
“I couldn’t make it to LAX (Friday) because of traffic and that’s the only direct flight, so I was up at 4 (Saturday) morning and a 7 a.m. flight and fell asleep on the airplane, unfortunately, so couldn’t nap this afternoon. It’s a long day. Yeah, I’m just dead.” -- Ryan Strome after scoring his first goal with the Flames on Saturday, ending a whirlwind day of travel from Los Angeles.
THE LAST WORD
With the 2025-26 regular season having entered its final quarter and postseason races going into high gear, which teams have the most home games remaining down the stretch entering play Monday?
Here’s a look:
Tampa Bay Lightning -- 13
New York Islanders -- 13
Ottawa Senators -- 13
New York Rangers -- 13
Montreal Canadiens -- 12
Dallas Stars -- 12
Utah Mammoth -- 12
Colorado Avalanche -- 11
Buffalo Sabres -- 11
Vegas Golden Knights -- 11
Edmonton Oilers -- 11
Philadelphia Flyers -- 11
Winnipeg Jets -- 11