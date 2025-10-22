Blackhawks, Red Wings among surprises; future of free agency

NHL.com's weekly Over the Boards mailbag is in full swing this season. Every week, senior writer Dan Rosen sifts through your questions sent to him on X and chooses several to answer.
To participate in future mailbags, send your questions to @drosennhl on X and use #OvertheBoards.
Good or bad, what has surprised you about the NHL season so far? Are there trends you spot? -- @MrEd315
Let's stay positive and go with only the good surprises. There are many. I'll stick with three.
Detroit Red Wings
They've delivered after a tough opening night. We look for key moments in a season that spark turnarounds. That might have happened after Detroit's opening-night 5-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens, when coach Todd McLellan questioned the team's desire to turn things around and laid out the facts. The Red Wings have responded in a positive way.
He just turned 18 on Sept. 5. He was limited to 17 Ontario Hockey League games played with Erie last season because of injury. But the New York Islanders rookie, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, has looked every bit of the part of an elite NHL defenseman. I didn't think that would happen for him this quickly largely because we just didn't have a big enough sample size. But Schaefer looks like he belongs in the NHL.
Chicago Blackhawks
They look like they're starting to grow up, particularly forwards Connor Bedard and Frank Nazar. There will be more growing pains and likely a leveling off this season, but they've been in every game, which is all you're looking for now. All four of their losses are by one goal, including two after regulation. They won a 2-1 game in overtime against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. They built a lead early in the second period against the St. Louis Blues and extended it to an 8-3 win last Wednesday. They responded after the Utah Mammoth tied them in the third period and won 3-1 on Oct. 13. The signs of growth are everywhere.
Some trends, both positive and negative:
The race for the Calder Trophy for the League's rookie of the year
It will be intense. Schaefer is an obvious candidate. So is Montreal Canadiens forward Ivan Demidov. But Wild defenseman Zeev Buium, Canadiens forward Oliver Kapanen, Blues forward Jimmy Snuggerud, Ducks forward Beckett Sennecke, Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Alexander Nikishin, Blackhawks defenseman Sam Rinzel, and Red Wings forward Emmitt Finnie and defenseman Axel Sandin-Pellikka all look like candidates too.