Miller, Ehlers playing big role in Hurricanes’ fast start, Aho says

Sebastian Aho likes what he has seen so far from the Carolina Hurricanes, particularly the impact defensemen K'Andre Miller and Alexander Nikishin, and forward Nikolaj Ehlers have been making.

"I like our team," Aho, the Hurricanes center, said on this week's episode of the “NHL @TheRink” podcast. "I don't like too much to compare from the past, but we added some great players, and obviously Nikishin being a little bit more comfortable now. I just can't wait to see what they bring us down the stretch.

“I do think we have a really good team. We have good depth and our back end has been really good. We've been missing (Jaccob) Slavin and now (Shayne) Gostisbehere for a little while, but I really like what I've seen from the new guys."

Miller and Ehlers are new to Carolina this season. Nikishin is in his first full season after arriving from Russia late last season.

The Hurricanes (5-1-0) won their first five games before a 4-1 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday. They visit the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday (9 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, ALT, SNO, SNE).

It will be Carolina’s first chance to face former teammate Brent Burns; the 40-year-old defenseman signed as a free agent with Colorado after three seasons with the Hurricanes.

Burns is notorious for always having a large and completely filled military-style backpack with him. During the podcast interview, Aho gave us a description of what's inside Burns' famous bag.

"Everything," Aho said. "I mean, he brings his coffee makers, smoothie machines, whatever blenders he has. You name it. Obviously, a lot of recovery stuff. He takes care of his body. Obviously, he's played 1,500 games in this league, so it's not a coincidence. But yeah, if you're missing a random item, like, 'Oh, I left this at home,' it's like, 'Oh, I've got five of those in my bag.' So, it's fine. Great guy to have around."

Aho shot down the rumor that Burns also has live animals in his bag.

"That's one thing missing in his bag, but pretty much everything else," he said. "I don't know how long he takes time to unpack and pack that stuff, but yeah, it's definitely a commitment."

Listen to the “NHL @TheRink” podcast for more from Aho, plus a conversation about the Golden Knights with Daren Millard, who is part of their broadcast team, and opinions from the co-hosts on the sustainability of the Utah Mammoth, Detroit Red Wings, Pittsburgh Penguins and Toronto Maple Leafs, a discussion on the Chicago Blackhawks' growth, the New York Rangers' struggles at home and why the New Jersey Devils are off to a fast start.

The podcast is free and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms. It is also available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.

