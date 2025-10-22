Miller, Ehlers playing big role in Hurricanes’ fast start, Aho says

Miller and Ehlers are new to Carolina this season. Nikishin is in his first full season after arriving from Russia late last season.

The Hurricanes (5-1-0) won their first five games before a 4-1 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday. They visit the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday (9 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, ALT, SNO, SNE).

It will be Carolina’s first chance to face former teammate Brent Burns; the 40-year-old defenseman signed as a free agent with Colorado after three seasons with the Hurricanes.

Burns is notorious for always having a large and completely filled military-style backpack with him. During the podcast interview, Aho gave us a description of what's inside Burns' famous bag.

"Everything," Aho said. "I mean, he brings his coffee makers, smoothie machines, whatever blenders he has. You name it. Obviously, a lot of recovery stuff. He takes care of his body. Obviously, he's played 1,500 games in this league, so it's not a coincidence. But yeah, if you're missing a random item, like, 'Oh, I left this at home,' it's like, 'Oh, I've got five of those in my bag.' So, it's fine. Great guy to have around."

Aho shot down the rumor that Burns also has live animals in his bag.

"That's one thing missing in his bag, but pretty much everything else," he said. "I don't know how long he takes time to unpack and pack that stuff, but yeah, it's definitely a commitment."

