Sabres break tie late, edge Lightning in wild back-and-forth game for 7th straight win

Doan’s power-play goal put Buffalo ahead 8-7 when he swept a loose puck that hit the crossbar and landed in the crease across the goal line.

Tage Thompson had four assists, Jason Zucker had two goals and an assist, and Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and two assists for the Sabres (39-19-6), who moved into sole possession of first place in the Atlantic Division. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 21 saves.

Nikita Kucherov had two goals and an assist, J.J. Moser had a goal and two assists, and Darren Raddysh had three assists for the Lightning (39-19-4), who have lost four of their past five games. Jonas Johansson made 34 saves.

Kucherov cut it to 4-2 on the power play at 12:26 of the second period with a wrist shot from the right circle that deflected off Tuch’s skate and into the far side.

Zemgus Girgensons narrowed it to 4-3 at 14:46 when he beat Luukkonen glove side from the slot, and Moser scored from the slot to tie it 4-4 at 17:37.

Kucherov gave Tampa Bay its first lead 59 seconds into the third on a one-timer from the right circle to make it 5-4.

Buffalo defenseman Bowen Byram unintentionally knocked Brayden Point’s centering pass into the net to make it 6-4 at 5:46 before Sam Carrick scored far side from the right circle to cut it to 6-5 at 6:12.

Brandon Hagel one-timed a rebound from the left circle to increase it to 7-5 at 9:48.

Dahlin made it 7-6 at 11:03 when he cut to the net and put in a wrist shot blocker side, and Zucker scored on a breakaway to tie it 7-7 at 14:29.

Doan gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead on the power play at 8:26 of the first period. He took a pass from Thompson along the goal line and lifted it over Johansson short side.

Zucker made it 2-0 with another power-play goal at 2:15 of the second period, putting a snap shot by Johansson from the right circle.

Tuch pushed it to 3-0 at 5:10 on the power play. He was in front of the net to tip Thompson’s shot from the left circle past Johansson glove side.

Corey Perry scored for the second straight game to cut it to 3-1 at 7:55, taking a pass from Kucherov to the front of the net and lifting a backhand over Luukkonen.

Tuch broke in for a short-handed goal to extend it to 4-1 at 11:07 after sliding a backhand through Johansson’s pads.