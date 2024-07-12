Blackhawks add experience in all areas to help Bedard, young core

What they still need

The Blackhawks had a very busy July 1, but getting another right-handed defenseman may not be a bad idea. On its current roster, Chicago has four left-handed defensemen and two right-handed. Of its prospects who saw time in the NHL last season, Louis Crevier, who played 24 games with the Blackhawks, is the only one who’s right-handed.

They said it

“We want to be better. We want to be able to go into games and impose ourselves on a game more than we have in the past, rather than trying to stem the tide or having teams take it to us. We want to be able to play with the puck more and control the game a little more and obviously get more wins as a result. I believe it’s our ability to impose ourselves on the game more than we have certainly the last two years.” -- general manager Kyle Davidson

Fantasy focus

The Blackhawks added two wings with key fantasy value to their offense this season by signing Bertuzzi and Teravainen. Bertuzzi was just short of being a point-per-game player with the Detroit Red Wings in 2021-22 when he had 62 points (30 goals, 32 assists) in 68 games. He has high individual fantasy upside this season if he gets exposure to Bedard on Chicago’s top line. Teravainen hit the 50-point mark in two of his past three seasons with Carolina; he has a solid production ceiling, reaching a career-best 76 points (21 goals, 55 assists) in 82 games with the Hurricanes in 2018-19. Shifting from a deep Carolina offense to Chicago’s may lower his individual fantasy value, but Teravainen is still worth a flier in deeper leagues. -- Anna Dua

Projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev

Taylor Hall -- Jason Dickinson -- Teuvo Teravainen

Nick Foligno -- Andreas Athanasiou -- Ilya Mikheyev

Pat Maroon -- Ryan Donato -- Craig Smith

Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski -- Connor Murphy

Alec Martinez -- TJ Brodie

Petr Mrazek

Laurent Broissoit