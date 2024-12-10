Blackhawks edge Rangers for 1st win under Sorensen, end 5-game skid

Sorensen was named Blackhawks coach on Dec. 5, replacing the fired Luke Richardson. The Blackhawks (9-17-2) lost Sorensen’s debut, 4-2, to the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.

Taylor Hall had a goal and an assist, Tyler Bertuzzi scored, and Arvid Soderblom made 29 saves for Chicago, which had lost five straight in regulation. Soderblom was starting in place of Petr Mrazek, who went on injured reserve Sunday with a groin injury sustained in the loss to the Jets.

Will Cuylle scored, and Igor Shesterkin made 30 saves for the Rangers (14-12-1), who are 2-8-0 in their past 10 games.

It was the first game for Shesterkin since signing an 8-year, $92 million contract with the Rangers on Saturday. He missed a 7-5 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Sunday for the birth of his daughter.

Hall’s sixth goal of the season gave the Blackhawks a 2-1 lead at 6:16 of the second period when he finished a 2-on-1 rush with Connor Bedard. It was Hall’s first goal since he had a hat trick against the Dallas Stars on Nov. 27.

Bertuzzi gave Chicago a 1-0 lead at 8:10 of the first period when he took a cross-ice pass from Hall and wristed it over a sprawling Shesterkin. It was Bertuzzi’s sixth goal of the season and first since Nov. 7.

The Rangers tied it 1-1 with 43 seconds left in the first period on a short-handed goal from Cuylle, who banged home a rebound of a Sam Carrick shot for his 10th goal of the season.