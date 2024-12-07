Mrazek leaves Blackhawks game with apparent injury

CHICAGO -- Petr Mrazek left in the first period of the Chicago Blackhawks game against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday with an apparent injury.

The goaltender made his fourth save of the game at 10:46 of the first when he appeared to be injured. Mrazek tested the injury during the stoppage in play before leaving the game, and was replaced by Arvid Soderblom.

Mrazek was making his 20th start of the season for the Blackhawks. Entering Saturday, the 32-year-old was 7-11-1 with a 2.86 goals-against average and .905 save percentage.

Soderblom is 1-5-1 with a 2.46 GAA and .919 save percentage in seven games this season.

Chicago signed goalie Laurent Brossoit to a two-year contract on July 1, and he was expected to split time with Mrazek. However, he has not played this season after having knee surgery on Aug. 27. Brossoit had a follow-up arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Nov. 29 and will be re-evaluated in six weeks.

Saturday was the first game coached by Anders Sorensen, who was named Blackhawks interim coach on Thursday after Luke Richardson was fired. Sorensen was coach of Rockford, the Blackhawks American Hockey League.

The Blackhawks are last in the NHL at 8-16-2 and have lost four straight games.