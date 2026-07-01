Byram signs 6-year, $75M contract with Blackhawks: report

The 25-year-old defenseman has one season remaining on a two-year, $12.5 million contract ($6.25 million AAV) he signed with Buffalo on July 14, 2025, and could have become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

Byram set an NHL career high with 42 points (11 goals, 31 assists) in 82 games last season. He also had seven points (four goals, three assists) in 13 Stanley Cup Playoff games for Buffalo, which qualified for the playoffs for the first time in 15 years.

"I think the reason I'm standing in front of you guys in Chicago today is because they believe in me and how I play, the player I am," Byram said. "So, I don't think I necessarily need to change anything. Do I think I can be better and evolve? One-hundred percent. I think I'm going to get the opportunity to do so here and I'm super excited for that. but I also think I'm ready for it physically, mentally, on the ice, of the ice, whatever it might be to do so. I'm just super excited."

The No. 4 pick by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2019 NHL Draft, Byram has 152 points (44 goals, 108 assists) in 328 regular-season games for the Avalanche and Sabres. He won the Stanley Cup with Colorado in 2022, when he had nine assists in 20 playoff games. He had seven points (four goals, three assists) in 13 postseason games for Buffalo in its first appearance since the 2010-11 season. The Sabres lost to the Montreal Canadiens in seven games in the Eastern Conference Second Round.

"I feel I've had pressure my whole career," Byram said. "I was a fourth-overall pick six years ago, whatever it is. I've played in a lot of big games, world junior games, western league (not sure he meant WHL or Western Conference) final games, Stanley Cup Final games, Game 7s in the playoffs. I feel like for being a young guy, only playing around 300 games in the NHL, I've got a lot of experience. So, I'll definitely draw on that. but like I said, I don't think pressure's anything that I'm not totally used to. I feel I've been under the gun my whole career, whether it's trade rumors or pressure to perform or underperforming, whatever it might be. It's something I'm used to, for sure."