Minten scores in OT, Bruins edge Blackhawks

Casey Mittelstadt, Tanner Jeannot and Elias Lindholm scored for the Bruins (2-0-0). Joonas Korpisalo had 21 saves, including several timely stops in overtime, in his season debut.

Bruins coach Marco Strum was pleased to see Korpisalo follow up Jeremy Swayman’s 35-save performance in the season opener against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday.

“He was excellent,” Strum said of Korpisalo. “We had no business in OT to come out as the winner, but we did because of him. He made unbelievable saves. It was nice to see both goalies were excellent and we need them. We’re coming together as a group and it’s nice to see our goalies have been, so far, our best players and hopefully it’s going to continue like that.”

Connor Bedard and Andre Burakovsky each had a goal and assist for Chicago. Arvid Soderblom made 29 saves for the Blackhawks (0-1-1), who lost their season opener 3-2 to the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers on Tuesday.

“I thought (Burakovsky) was really going tonight – really going actually,” Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said. “He provided a spark a number of times. He’s got a lot of ability, so when Connor and him are playing together, there’s a lot of ability out there. He knows how to play with really good players; he’s done it before. So, he knows how to get the puck to them in the right spots. That’s a real positive.”

Viktor Arvidsson's backhand, centering pass was loose in front before Mittelstadt finished with his first goal of the season to give the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 3:53 of the first period.

Chicago tied the game 1-1 at 8:19 when Burakovsky made a nifty, tape-to-tape pass from the bottom of the right face-off circle to Bedard, who unleashed a one-timer from the left face-off circle.