McAvoy out for U.S. vs. Canada in 4 Nations final, Quinn Hughes 'coming' to Boston

BOSTON -- The words sent a ripple through the press conference room at TD Garden.

While Mike Sullivan discussed the loss of Charlie McAvoy, his alternate captain, son-in-law and impact defenseman, the coach of the United States was asked whether an extra defenseman might be on his way to Boston ahead of the 4 Nations Face-Off championship against Canada (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+, SN, TVAS) on Thursday.

“Quinn Hughes is coming,” Sullivan said.

The Vancouver Canucks defenseman was on the original roster for the United States, named as one of the initial six players for the U.S. with McAvoy, but had to pull out of the tournament Feb. 9 with an undisclosed injury.

But with the news, now, that McAvoy will be unavailable to the U.S. for the final game, Sullivan revealed that Hughes was going to come to Boston. Hughes, however, was still in Vancouver on Tuesday, practicing in a red noncontact jersey.

Hughes would only be able to join the roster should the team drop below six healthy defensemen; Thomas Harley was added to Canada's roster Saturday after Shea Theodore was ruled out because of injury and Cale Makar was out because of illness.

Until that point, Hughes cannot practice with the team. Sullivan said they would take it a day at a time and see what “potential options might be available for us for the championship game and then we’ll make decisions accordingly from there.”