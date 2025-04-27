Primeau set for ‘little bit different’ view of Game 4 as Canadiens backup goalie

MONTREAL -- Cayden Primeau was having a casual Friday night watching Game 3 between the Montreal Canadiens and Washington Capitals across the river here in Laval, Quebec, where he plays for the Canadiens' American Hockey League affiliate.

The goalie was with teammate Lucas Condotta. Some other teammates were at Bell Centre for Game 3, but Primeau didn't go because he wasn't feeling well and didn't want to risk getting any of his Laval teammates sick before they start playing in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

But then on the television coming back from commercials he saw Montreal goalie Sam Montembeault leaving the game, going down the tunnel toward the Canadiens dressing room, and Jakub Dobes preparing to replace him.

Then Primeau's phone rang.

"'Paz' called me," Primeau said, referring to Laval coach Pascal Vincent. "I mean, I had seen 'Monty' come out, but I honestly wasn't even expecting the call. But once I got the call, I knew exactly what it was for."

Vincent told Primeau to go to Bell Centre.

Primeau said he wasn't even sure if he would have been eligible to play because he wasn't on the Canadiens roster by 5 p.m. ET before Game 3. But with one goalie down and an emergency backup goalie in the building, he got the call to go there anyway. It was probably best for Montreal to at least have another professional goalie with NHL experience in the building.

"I don't know the logistics of anything," Primeau said. "Not sure that I would have been able to be used or whatnot. But I just wanted to make sure I was here."

He's here in an official capacity Sunday, recalled by the Canadiens to serve as Dobes’ backup here in Game 4 (6:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TBS, truTV, MNMT, MAX). Montembeault is day to day with an undisclosed injury and is not expected to be in uniform.

Following the morning skate Sunday, Primeau was able to tell his story from Friday.

After getting the call from Vincent, he left Condotta's home, where they were watching the game together, and basically sped to Bell Centre.

It could take 20-30 minutes to get there from Laval. How quickly did he make it here?

"Faster than I'd like to admit," he said, smiling.

He needed his equipment, too, even though it was unlikely he'd be able to dress. He said Laval's equipment trainers handled that and made sure his gear got to Bell Centre.

"They're the best," Primeau said.

Primeau said he arrived in time for the third period. He never got dressed. The Canadiens already had their EBUG, local police officer Patrick Cheverfils, in uniform just in case. Chevrefils even briefly appeared on the Canadiens bench.

But Primeau was in the building.

"Just being here and seeing the atmosphere was really cool," Primeau said.

On Sunday, Primeau, who said he feels good with no lingering illness, will have a whole different vantage point for Game 4.

"To be able to take it in from the bench will be a little bit different," he said. "Just excited."

And if he gets the chance to play?

"I don't know if anything can prepare you for it," Primeau said. "It's a different animal, but it's exciting. I've played in big moments before."

The 25-year-old played 11 games for the Canadiens this season, starting seven, and struggling through with a 4.70 goals-against average and an .836 save percentage.

But he cleared waivers and was loaned to Laval on Dec. 29. He won over the organization with his play there, going 21-2-2 with a 1.96 GAA, a .927 save percentage and two shutouts.

Alongside Connor Hughes, his goalie partner in Laval, Primeau was awarded the Harry "Hap" Holmes Memorial Award, presented annually to the goalie or goalies who allow the fewest goals against per game in the regular season.

"It's amazing what he's done," Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said. "I've heard nothing but good things. Obviously his play speaks for itself, but it's beyond his play how Primeau has been able to have an impact down there. I've heard nothing but good things.

“We're happy to have him back. After what he's done, I feel very good."