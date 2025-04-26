Lindgren ‘ready’ to start Game 4 of Eastern 1st Round for Capitals if needed

MONTREAL -- Charlie Lindgren feels he's been working all season for a moment like the one he could get for the Washington Capitals in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Sunday (6:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TBS, truTV, MNMT, MAX).

Lindgren will be the Capitals’ starting goalie if Logan Thompson is unable to recover in time from the injury he sustained during a 6-3 loss in Game 3 on Friday.

Washington leads the best-of-7 series 2-1.

"I always feel ready," Lindgren said. "Every day I've kept on working to get to moments like this, to potentially play in moments like this. You think about 10-year-old Charlie what he would do to be in a situation like this."

How about Charlie from ages 23-27? That's when Lindgren was bouncing between playing for the Canadiens and Laval, their American Hockey League affiliate.

There's no way he thought of this possibility at that time, being the starting goalie for the road team in a playoff game in Montreal.

Lindgren got his start in the NHL with the Canadiens and started 24 games for them between 2016-21 before signing with the St. Louis Blues in 2021 and then landing in Washington in 2022.

"I definitely have got a background with this organization (Montreal) even though there's been a lot of turnover since I left," Lindgren said. "But at the end of the day, it's the Stanley cup Playoffs. It's playoff hockey -- I don't care who you're playing against you're always going to get up for it. It's always exciting. It's always fun to be a part of."

Thompson was injured with 6:37 remaining in Game 3, when teammate Dylan Strome barreled into him after Juraj Slafkovsky scored to make it 5-3 Montreal.

"I obviously didn't see 'LT,' " Strome said. "Never a good feeling when you hit your goalie or you run into your goalie or you hurt a teammate."

Thompson appeared to struggle putting any weight on his left leg and nearly fell over when he tried to stand on his own before Strome, forward Brandon Duhaime and Capitals head athletic trainer Jaso Serbus helped him off the ice.

"I think that was just a balance thing," Strome said of when Thompson almost fell down. "I'm not sure. I haven't talked to him too much about it.

“It's never a good scenario when a guy gets hit like that and then kind of stumbles, but I think it was just a balance thing."

Lindgren replaced Thompson and stopped four of five shots in what became a 6-3 loss.