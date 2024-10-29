Aho, Hurricanes recover to defeat Canucks in OT for 4th straight win

It was Aho’s 57th game-winning goal, tying Ron Francis for the most in Hurricanes/Whalers history.

“He's going to have all the records when it's all said and done, and he should,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “He's the best player when his career is all said and done, I think, quite easily, and that's saying a lot. He just comes and plays and does it the way we ask him to do it every night, and tonight came up big for us.”

Martin Necas had a goal and an assist, and Pyotr Kochetkov made 24 saves for the Hurricanes (6-2-0), who have won four games in a row and finished their season-long six-game road trip 5-1-0.

“It's good teams. For me, it's a good measuring stick,” Brind’Amour said. “To play the way we're playing right now, give the guys a lot of credit, not the best circumstances with the road trip being as long as it was, but I thought every game we played fairly well and deserved what we got.”

Brock Boeser and Quinn Hughes each had a goal and assist, J.T. Miller had two assists, and Lankinen made 28 saves for Canucks (4-1-3), who had won four straight games.

“I thought they were out working us the first half of the game,” Boeser said. “I thought we started to come on a bit in the second there, and I thought the third was a lot better, but I think it’s still huge that we came back and got a point.”

Hughes pulled Vancouver to within 3-2 at 7:56 of the third period with a one-timer through traffic from the left point.

“It's good to battle back and get a point out of that,” Hughes said.