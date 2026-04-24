Hurricanes play to their identity in Game 3 win of Eastern 1st Round

Ah, the start.

Nothing happened and it was beautiful for the visitors.

The crowd cheered for a few big hits Ottawa delivered and the occasional shot, but the Senators couldn’t establish the cycle. The Hurricanes had Ottawa on its back foot.

Then, Carolina landed the first telling blow.

Logan Stankoven scored at 5:13 of the first period for the 1-0 lead.

Who else? Stankoven has opened the scoring in each of the three games.

The beauty in this goal was the details.

Ottawa was on the attack and Carolina forward Eric Robinson couldn’t make a change. Instead, he stepped in front of the puck as the Senators entered the zone, the puck clattering out of harm’s way. Eventually, Stankoven claimed it and started up ice. Robinson went with him.

“I was out there with (Taylor Hall) and ‘Stanks’ and they are special players, skill guys,” Robinson said. “So, I’m just trying to make space for them.”

Robinson’s decision forced the defender to make a choice, giving Stankoven the opportunity to get off a shot that beat Linus Ullmark.

“I think there are a lot of different things that happen in a game,” Stankoven said. “Just different details that allow guys to put the puck in the net. It’s nice when you are able to contribute, but a lot of guys do little things to create those goals and that is what we need.”

The devil wasn’t in the details for these Hurricanes. The details delivered nirvana and a stranglehold on the series that was expected by many to go the distance.

Nursing a 1-0 lead in the second period, Carolina made a series of mistakes, getting caught with too many on the ice at 9:23, getting too aggressive trying to change while on a cycle in the Ottawa zone. Thirty-two seconds later, defenseman Jalen Chatfield took a hooking penalty to give the Senators a 5-on-3.

For the next 88 seconds, Jordan Staal, Jaccob Slavin and Sean Walker survived, keeping the Senators to the perimeter, forcing them into mistakes. Not allowing a shot.

The crowd, momentarily brought to life, slumped.

“One-twenty-eight; that’s not easy,” Hall said.

Those were two of five penalties the Hurricanes killed in the game. They have yet to allow a power-play goal in this series.

“I think that’s the difference-maker in the game,” Slavin said. “We give up one there and it’s a different game.”

They gave up one later.

Drake Batherson scored at 16:06 of the second, roofing a backhander over Frederik Andersen after a turnover by the Hurricanes.