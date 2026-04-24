Sanderson leaves in 2nd period of Game 3 loss for Senators

Ottawa's top defenseman was checked illegally in head by Hurricanes forward Hall

ott-sanderson-injury-game-3

© André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images

By Zoe Pierce
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

OTTAWA -- Jake Sanderson left in the second period for the Ottawa Senators in a 2-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference First Round at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday.

Sanderson, Ottawa's top defenseman, was hit in the head by Hurricanes forward Taylor Hall at 4:24 of the second period. Hall was assessed a minor penalty for an illegal check on the play.

Sanderson played 13:19 prior to leaving the game, including two shifts after the hit by Hall. He also appeared to hurt his hand blocking a shot before heading down the tunnel.

Sanderson had two assists and was plus-2 in a game-high 43:06 in Ottawa's 3-2 loss in double overtime in Game 2 on Monday. He led Senators defensemen with 54 points (14 goals, 40 assists) in 67 regular-season games.

The Senators are already without defenseman Artem Zub, who sustained an undisclosed injury early in the second period of a 2-0 loss in Game 1 on Saturday after checking Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis. Zub also played on the top defense pair with Sanderson.

Defenseman Tyler Kleven returned to the lineup on Thursday after missing nine games with an upper-body injury.

The Senators trail the best-of-7 series 3-0. They will try to keep their season alive in Game 4 here on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, TBS, truTV, FDSNSO, HBO MAX).

Latest News

2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st round schedule

Sabres edge Bruins in Game 3, take lead in Eastern 1st Round

Ovechkin attends Hershey Bears Calder Cup playoff game

Perry embracing role of villain for Lightning entering Game 3 at Canadiens

3 Things to Watch: Avalanche at Kings, Game 3 of Western Conference 1st Round

Kyrou has minor knee procedure for Blues, expected for training camp

Sanheim's stamina on display with Flyers on cusp of Eastern 2nd Round

Stars, Wild thankful for extra day's rest heading into Game 4

Martone, Zegras of Flyers have top-selling jerseys of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Canadiens rally around Dach heading into Game 3 against Lightning

Muse leans on experience to get Penguins out of 3-0 hole vs. Flyers

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

McDavid, Oilers need to 'start going' in Game 3 at Ducks

3 Things to Watch: Sabres at Bruins, Game 3 of Eastern Conference 1st Round

Hintz 'ways away' from playoff return for Stars

3 Things to Watch: Hurricanes at Senators, Game 3 of Eastern Conference 1st Round

Mammoth 1st home playoff game ‘going to be awesome’

Thompson taking in ‘bananas’ postseason so far