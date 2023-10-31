Latest News

Raymond's OT goal lifts Red Wings past Islanders

Panarin has goal, 2 assists in Rangers OT win against Jets

McTavish scores short-handed late, Ducks edge Penguins for 4th win in row

Zacha scores in OT, Bruins rally past Panthers

McCann lifts Kraken past Lightning in OT

Adam Johnson honored by Ontario Reign

NHL team theme night celebrations

Gibson sustains upper-body injury in Ducks game

Gritty holds up emotional support alligator Wally during Flyers game

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Lundqvist steps in net ahead of Hockey Hall of Fame Legends Classic

Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 4

Buzz: Bennett could make season debut for Panthers

Johnson remembered as 'great teammate' by Penguins

nhl fantasy hockey podcast betting pools futures

Boston has extra motivation for Florida rematch

Toffoli Johansson Hartman 3 stars of week 

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Teravainen scores late in 3rd, lifts Hurricanes past Flyers

Noesen, Bunting each has goal, assist for Carolina, which wins 3rd in row

Recap: Hurricanes at Flyers 10.30.23

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

PHILADELPHIA -- Teuvo Teravainen scored late in the third period and the Carolina Hurricanes won their third straight game, 3-2 against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Monday.

Michael Bunting sent a puck from the side of the net to Teravainen above the hash marks, and his one-timer beat Carter Hart with 3:47 left in the third.

Bunting and Stefan Noesen each had a goal and an assist for Carolina (6-4-0). Frederik Andersen made 26 saves.

Owen Tippett and Garnet Hathaway each scored for Philadelphia (4-4-1). Hart made 30 saves.

Noesen gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead at 3:11 of the first period, scoring off a set-up from Andrei Svechnikov. It was the forward's first point in his second game after returning from knee surgery in March.

Tippett tied the game 1-1 at 15:09 when he intercepted a Martin Necas pass at center ice, got a return pass from Sean Couturier, and scored.

Hathaway gave the Flyers a 2-1 lead at 18:23 when he scored a backhand from the crease. It was his first goal for Philadelphia after signing as a free agent on July 1. 

Bunting tied the game 2-2 with a power-play goal at 9:02 of the second period. Hurricanes forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi won a face-off on the left side of the Flyers zone, Noesen got the loose puck to Bunting, and his one-timer from the right slot beat Hart.