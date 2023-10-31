Teravainen scores late in 3rd, lifts Hurricanes past Flyers

Michael Bunting sent a puck from the side of the net to Teravainen above the hash marks, and his one-timer beat Carter Hart with 3:47 left in the third.

Bunting and Stefan Noesen each had a goal and an assist for Carolina (6-4-0). Frederik Andersen made 26 saves.

Owen Tippett and Garnet Hathaway each scored for Philadelphia (4-4-1). Hart made 30 saves.

Noesen gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead at 3:11 of the first period, scoring off a set-up from Andrei Svechnikov. It was the forward's first point in his second game after returning from knee surgery in March.

Tippett tied the game 1-1 at 15:09 when he intercepted a Martin Necas pass at center ice, got a return pass from Sean Couturier, and scored.

Hathaway gave the Flyers a 2-1 lead at 18:23 when he scored a backhand from the crease. It was his first goal for Philadelphia after signing as a free agent on July 1.

Bunting tied the game 2-2 with a power-play goal at 9:02 of the second period. Hurricanes forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi won a face-off on the left side of the Flyers zone, Noesen got the loose puck to Bunting, and his one-timer from the right slot beat Hart.