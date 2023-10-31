Gritty holds up emotional support alligator Wally during Flyers game

Gritty found support in an unlikely animal on Monday.
The Philadelphia Flyers mascot brought out Wally, an emotional support alligator, during the “Lion King Cam” at Wells Fargo Center.
Mascot hangs with reptile who was denied entry to Phillies game
Wally and his owner went viral when they were barred from entering Citizens Bank Park before a Philadelphia Phillies game in September.
While the alligator wasn't allowed in the Phillies' home he had no trouble across the street.
Gritty held up his new scaly friend when the camera cut to him on the video board. The two also posed for pictures together.
Talk about a real see you later alligator moment.