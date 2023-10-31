Short Shifts

Adam Johnson honored by Ontario Reign

Lundqvist steps in net ahead of Hockey Hall of Fame Legends Classic

Oilers, Flames show up to Heritage Classic in unique outfits

Predators sport creative Halloween costumes in latest social media post

Matthew Perry remembered by Ottawa Senators and NHL

Bruins goalie Ullmark to wear unique mask honoring 100 years of history

Kane gives weather forecast for Heritage Classic on local news channel

Boston Bruins dress up as Barbie and Ken for annual hospital visit 

Bruins honor victims of Maine shooting before game

Weight, Huddy to be inducted into Oilers Hall of Fame in pregame ceremony

Brandon Montour dresses son as Sam Bennett for Halloween

Golden Knights' Jack Eichel hosts local kids for trick or treat

The Beaches to perform before NHL Heritage Classic

Hellebuyck brings Taylor Swift craze to NHL with costume

Scott Hanson sends video message to 'Frozen Frenzy' hosts on ESPN

NHL best saves 2023-24 season

Alex Ovechkin helps lift Leah Hextall over boards

Gritty holds up emotional support alligator Wally during Flyers game

Mascot hangs with reptile who was denied entry to Phillies game

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Gritty found support in an unlikely animal on Monday.

The Philadelphia Flyers mascot brought out Wally, an emotional support alligator, during the “Lion King Cam” at Wells Fargo Center.

Wally and his owner went viral when they were barred from entering Citizens Bank Park before a Philadelphia Phillies game in September.

While the alligator wasn't allowed in the Phillies' home he had no trouble across the street.

Gritty held up his new scaly friend when the camera cut to him on the video board. The two also posed for pictures together.

Talk about a real see you later alligator moment.