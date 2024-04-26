Hurricanes push Islanders to brink with Game 3 win

“It definitely wasn't as good as last game. We were down 3-0 at one point (in Game 2), and then tonight we're up 3-0, I don't know what it was, 2-0 or whatever,” Hurricanes forward Jordan Martinook said. “But, it just looked different. Obviously, they're desperate. They're fighting as hard as they can and for us to be able to just hang in there and hold the (2-0) lead there is big for us to be able to get the win and go up 3-0.”

Andrei Svechnikov had two assists, and Frederik Andersen made 29 saves for the Hurricanes, the No. 2 seed from the Metropolitan Division.

“The first two periods were OK and then we knew what was coming,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “They're going to give it everything they had. And that’s exactly what happened. But ‘Freddie’ came up with a couple of huge saves and that's the difference in the game.”