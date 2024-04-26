Islanders switch goalies, still lose Game 3 to Hurricanes

ELMONT, N.Y. -- Patrick Roy, the man who defined goaltending as a player for a generation by almost never making a mistake in his crease, made a bold goaltending move as the coach of the New York Islanders on Thursday.
He switched his goalies before Game 3 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Carolina Hurricanes, starting Ilya Sorokin and sitting Semyon Varlamov, who allowed six goals in the first two games, each a loss on the road.
It didn’t work, and the Islanders lost 3-2 at UBS Arena, falling into a 3-0 hole in the best-of-7 series.
Four teams in the history of the Stanley Cup Playoffs have won a best-of-7 series after losing the first three games. That’s the task before the Islanders now, and it begins here in Game 4 on Saturday (2 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, MSGSN, TBS, BSSO, SN, TVAS).
Roy, who won the Stanley Cup four times as a player and was named playoff MVP three times during his career with the Montreal Canadiens and Colorado Avalanche, wouldn’t comment specifically on the play of Sorokin, though he had professed confidence in him after announcing the decision after practice Wednesday and argued Sorokin was entering the series at a perfect time.
“I'm going to say this: We win and lose as a team,” Roy said after the game. “So I'm not going to go there. But what I'm going to say is sometimes we make changes as a coach because we feel we just wanted to change the momentum of the game.”
Sorokin did not speak to the media after allowing three goals on 14 shots in the first 27:14, the Islanders falling behind 2-0 and 3-1.
Each goal came from distance.
Defenseman Brent Burns used traffic to beat Sorokin at 4:46 of the first period a few feet behind the right face-off circle. Defenseman Dmitry Orlov scored from high in the left circle at 10:25, ending a streak of 33 Stanley Cup Playoff games without a goal and scoring his first in the postseason since 2018 with the Washington Capitals.