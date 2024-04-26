Fast expected to miss playoffs for Hurricanes because of neck strain

ELMONT, N.Y. -- Jesper Fast is not expected play for the Carolina Hurricanes in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, coach Rod Brind’Amour said.

The forward has been dealing with a neck strain sustained in the final game of the regular season, a 6-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on April 16.

"He got checked out again, and whatever the findings were, it doesn't look like he's going to be back,” Brind’Amour said following Carolina's 3-2 win against the New York Islanders in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference First Round on Thursday. “That's about all I can tell you. Not good news for us or him."

Fast has not played in the series. He had 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) in 73 games this season and has 27 points (14 goals, 13 assists) in 80 playoff games.

Prior to the game, Brind'Amour told Bally Sports South he was hopeful that defenseman Brett Pesce will return during the playoffs but that the extent of his injury was unclear. Pesce left Game 2 on Monday with a lower-body injury and is week to week.

Pesce, who has one assist in two games in the series, had 13 points (three games, 10 assists) in 70 games during the regular season.

The Hurricanes lead the best-of-7 series 3-0. Game 4 is here Saturday (2 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, MSGSN, TBS, BSSO, SN, TVAS).

