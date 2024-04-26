Andersen’s glove stays hot with 2 spectacular saves against Islanders

Frederik Andersen had the magic glove on Thursday.

The Carolina Hurricanes goalie made two jaw-dropping glove saves against the New York Islanders during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference First Round at UBS Arena.

In the first period, Andersen robbed Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson, yet again, with a glove save. With Carolina up 1-0, Andersen first fought off a shot by forward Mathew Barzal with his shoulder. Dobson then picked up the rebound and backhanded it towards the net. Andersen stretched out and snagged the puck with his glove.

Later in the third period, Andersen’s glove stayed hot when he caught Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov’s shot while diving onto his side and protecting the Hurricanes lead.