Bratt has 2 goals, assist for Devils in win against Hurricanes

Jack Hughes gets 3 assists for New Jersey; Roslovic scores for Carolina

Hurricanes at Devils | Recap

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

NEWARK, N.J. -- Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist for the New Jersey Devils in a 4-2 win against the Carolina Hurricanes at Prudential Center on Thursday.

Jack Hughes had three assists and Stefan Noesen had a goal and an assist for the Devils (13-7-2). Jacob Markstrom made 20 saves in his 500th NHL game.

Jack Roslovic and Andrei Svechnikov scored, and Spencer Martin made 17 saves for the Hurricanes (14-5-0), who had won three straight after a 4-1 win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday.

Roslovic gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead at 8:43 of the first period when he swept home a rebound while battling for position in the slot.

Bratt tied the game 1-1 at 14:45 when he redirected a pass from Hughes at the right post.

Noesen scored a 5-on-3 power play goal on a tip-in from the slot to give the Devils a 2-1 lead at :46 of the second period.

Svechnikov tied the game with a power-play goal just 12 seconds into the third period on a wrist shot from the bottom of the left face-off circle. Martin Necas earned the primary assist when he sent a bank pass off the end boards to Svechnikov skating down left wing.

Dougie Hamilton gave the Devils a 3-2 lead at 10:35 on a slap shot from the right face-off circle.

Bratt scored a power-play goal on a wrist shot from the slot at 14:05 for the 4-2 final.

