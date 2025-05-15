Switzerland building chemistry at Worlds with eye on 2026 Olympics

HERNING, Denmark -- Timo Meier is helping Switzerland set the standard.

Meier, who joined Switzerland at the 2025 IIHF World Championship after his season with the New Jersey Devils ended, sees the value of being present for his country, especially with NHL players set to play in the 2026 MilanoCortina Olympics in February.

"This tournament is obviously really important to us but it's no secret it's exciting with the Olympics around the corner," said Meier, whose Devils were eliminated by the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference First Round on April 30. "We're trying to build something. We've been trying to build something for a long time with this team. This is another step that we want to show and also gain confidence within each other that guys have done a really good job of the past year, done a great job preparing for this tournament.

"For us to come here and have the privilege to be here and play for our country is really exciting. You want to be in the moment, but going into next season and the Olympics, it's something everybody looks forward to."

Switzerland, which defeated Germany 5-1 on Thursday, is off to a strong start at the Worlds, winning three of four games in Group B with three games remaining in the preliminary round. The medal round begins May 22, with the gold-medal game set for May 25.

Its bid for a second straight appearance in the finals has been bolstered by the likes of Meier, Devils teammate Nico Hischier and Los Angeles Kings forward Kevin Fiala.

"It's a fun tournament," said Hischier, the Devils captain who is holding the same role with Switzerland. "I like to come and join the guys. We always have a great group of guys. Every tournament writes its own tournament. I'm excited to be here. I'm happy to be here with the boys. My season is not done yet. Obviously, I would love to play a little longer in Jersey and not be able to come here, but if it works out and I feel ready, healthy enough, I'm always glad to join the guys here."

Switzerland had found plenty of success on the international stage of late, finishing no lower than sixth at the World Championship since the tournament resumed in 2021 after a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. Its run includes silver medals in 2024, 2018 and 2013.

That success has been a product of a family-first mentality, according to Fiala.

"For me it's very important to play for Switzerland," said Fiala, whose participation at the World Championship comes after the Los Angeles Kings were eliminated by the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference First Round on May 2. "It's always fun to play for the national team and come back to the boys. We're a big family. We're not just a team. For us, it's very important. We're all close to each other. We're very close to each other. We're a big family. We fight for each other. We love each other. All that makes us want to come.

"That's why you see it in the NHL, too... some less-good teams beat better teams, especially in the playoffs and stuff. The off-ice is bigger than you think, I think."

Switzerland has two men’s hockey Olympic medals but has not finished in the top three in 77 years. The Swiss, who won bronze in 1928 and 1948, have finished between sixth and 11th since returning to the event at the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics. NHL players have not participated in the Olympics since 2014.

It's important, Hischier suggested, to help ensure the culture and chemistry set prior to and at the Worlds carries over to the Olympics.

"It's something special," Hischier said. "As a kid you watch these tournaments and being able to play is something special. We always have a great group of guys. I'm happy to be here with the boys. We've got some new guys here this year. It's great, but I know the culture we have in here. Only good guys coming in here that care that want to play for Switzerland.

"Lots of guys have played before. Over the years, chemistry comes."