As the Panthers pushed towards the crease, the puck bounced right to Verhaeghe and towards the net, but the 25-year-old goaltender reached out with his stick to make the stop.

And that was just the start of it.

Off Kochetkov’s stick, the puck traveled through the crease, forcing him to spin 180 degrees to push the puck out of danger’s way for a second time on the same play.

The eye-popping save kept the game scoreless at the time, but the Panthers broke through with a goal a few minutes later to take a 1-0 lead after the first period.