Ekblad breaks tie in 3rd, Panthers edge Capitals

Ekblad took a pass from Sam Reinhart at the top of the right circle and beat Logan Thompson glove side with a slap shot. It was his first goal since Oct. 11 (34 games).

Reinhart had two goals and an assist, and Brad Marchand and Anton Lundell each had a goal and an assist for the Panthers (21-15-2), who had lost two of three. Sergei Bobrovsky made 22 saves, and Seth Jones had two assists.

Tom Wilson had two goals and an assist, and Dylan Strome had a goal and two assists for the Capitals (20-14-5), who have lost four of five (1-3-1) and seven of nine (2-5-2). Thompson made 24 saves.

Wilson opened the scoring at 3:53 of the first period. Martin Fehervary's initial attempt produced a big rebound into the right circle, where Wilson scored past a lunging Bobrovsky.

Lundell responded 42 seconds later, finishing a backdoor pass from Jeff Petry at the left post following a turnover by Aliaksei Protas.

Reinhart gave Florida a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal at 12:45. He scored with a shot that ramped up over the left shoulder of Thompson off the shin of Trevor van Riemsdyk.

Wilson tied it 2-2 with his own power-play goal at 19:17. With Jones serving a double minor for high-sticking, Wilson was able to find space in the low slot and scored with a one-timer off a pass from Strome.

Strome then gave the Capitals a 3-2 lead at 3:11 of the third period. He scored glove side from the point through a screen by Protas, who drew a penalty earlier in the play.

Marchand tied it 3-3 at 6:16. He deflected Sam Bennett's initial shot on Thompson before batting his own rebound under the goalie's blocker one second after a power play expired.

After Ekblad put the Panthers back in front, Reinhart sealed the win by scoring an empty-net goal at 19:25 to make it 5-3.