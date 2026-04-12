SEATTLE -- Nikke Kokko had 26 saves in his first NHL start, and the Seattle Kraken scored four unanswered goals en route to a 4-1 victory against the Calgary Flames at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday.
Kraken score 4 unanswered goals, defeat Flames
Kokko has 26 saves in 1st NHL start for Seattle; Brzustewicz scores for Calgary, which has lost 3 straight
It was Kokko’s second NHL appearance after he allowed two goals in relief during a 7-2 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Feb. 25, 2025. He was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Thursday with Joey Daccord (lower body), Philipp Grubauer (lower body), and Matt Murray (personal) being ruled out.
“I feel great,” Kokko said. “I was little bit nervous before (the) game, but when I come to the rink and started doing my routine and warmups, then I enjoyed.”
Frederick Gaudreau, Chandler Stephenson and Matty Beniers each scored, and Ryker Evans had two assists for the Kraken (34-34-11), who have won their past two after ending a six-game losing streak with a 4-3 shootout win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday.
“I thought we defended well,” Seattle coach Lane Lambert said. “With Nikke coming in and it being his first NHL start, I thought our guys did a really good job and made a concerted effort to give him as much help as possible. And when we needed him, he made some good saves for us.”
With the Los Angeles Kings' 1-0 shutout win against the Edmonton Oilers earlier today, Seattle has been eliminated from playoff contention.
Hunter Brzustewicz scored and Devin Cooley made 17 saves for the Flames (32-38-9), who have lost three straight (0-2-1) and went 1-4-1 on their six-game road trip.
“I thought right from the get-go we were slow with the puck," Brzustewicz said. "I thought that led to a lot of bad passes, not on the tape. I noticed that right away, including myself. It’s been a long road trip, and for sure, everyone’s excited to be home.”
After a scoreless first period, Brzustewicz made it 1-0 at 1:11 of the second after Matt Coronato’s shot from the left point got blocked by Seattle defenseman Brandon Montour in the slot, but bounced to Brzustewicz in the right circle for the wrist shot over Kokko’s blocker.
“I like how we stuck with it,” Brzustewicz said. “Obviously, the road trip didn’t go how we planned, and obviously, the homestand (5-0-1) did before. … Obviously, tonight wasn’t the result (we wanted), but I liked how we kept with it and kept building.”
Gaudreau tied it 1-1 off a rush 54 seconds later, taking Kaapo Kakko’s feed in the top of the slot and sending a wrist shot over Cooley’s glove and under the bar at 2:05.
“Sometimes, you just play with players and it feels like you think what they’re thinking,” Gaudreau said of linemates Kakko and Jared McCann, “and I felt that way (tonight).”
Stephenson gave Seattle a 2-1 lead at 13:16 after Vince Dunn’s behind-the-back pass through the slot found its way to Stephenson at the top of the crease. He poked it through a sprawling Cooley’s five-hole.
Beniers pushed it to 3-1 at 19:55, taking a pass from Evans in the right circle and wristing a shot that hit the shaft of Cooley’s stick and found the top left corner.
“(Goals at the end of a period) are kind of daggers, I think,” Beniers said. “I think sometimes, especially when … it happens to you, it stinks, because I think you’re just going to the locker room, and that’s the last thing you had out there. So those can be detrimental.”
Jordan Eberle added an empty-net goal at 18:31 of the third period for the 4-1 final.
NOTES: Beniers’ goal gave him his third 20-goal season, tying Eberle for the second most with the Kraken behind McCann (five).