Kraken score 4 unanswered goals, defeat Flames

Frederick Gaudreau, Chandler Stephenson and Matty Beniers each scored, and Ryker Evans had two assists for the Kraken (34-34-11), who have won their past two after ending a six-game losing streak with a 4-3 shootout win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday.

“I thought we defended well,” Seattle coach Lane Lambert said. “With Nikke coming in and it being his first NHL start, I thought our guys did a really good job and made a concerted effort to give him as much help as possible. And when we needed him, he made some good saves for us.”

With the Los Angeles Kings' 1-0 shutout win against the Edmonton Oilers earlier today, Seattle has been eliminated from playoff contention.

Hunter Brzustewicz scored and Devin Cooley made 17 saves for the Flames (32-38-9), who have lost three straight (0-2-1) and went 1-4-1 on their six-game road trip.

“I thought right from the get-go we were slow with the puck," Brzustewicz said. "I thought that led to a lot of bad passes, not on the tape. I noticed that right away, including myself. It’s been a long road trip, and for sure, everyone’s excited to be home.”

After a scoreless first period, Brzustewicz made it 1-0 at 1:11 of the second after Matt Coronato’s shot from the left point got blocked by Seattle defenseman Brandon Montour in the slot, but bounced to Brzustewicz in the right circle for the wrist shot over Kokko’s blocker.

“I like how we stuck with it,” Brzustewicz said. “Obviously, the road trip didn’t go how we planned, and obviously, the homestand (5-0-1) did before. … Obviously, tonight wasn’t the result (we wanted), but I liked how we kept with it and kept building.”