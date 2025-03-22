Flames defeat Islanders in OT, get 3rd straight victory

Calgary kept the puck in the zone after New York goalie Marcus Hogberg stopped Morgan Frost on a breakaway with 1:25 left, and Kadri beat Hogberg over the glove from the left face-off circle.

Jonathan Huberdeau scored the tying goal late in the third period and had two assists, Matt Coronato scored twice, and Rasmus Andersson had three assists for the Flames (33-25-11), who have won three straight. Dan Vladar made 26 saves.

Noah Dobson and Maxim Tsyplakov each had two assists for the Islanders (32-28-9), who have points in five straight (3-0-2). Hogberg made 31 saves.

Coronato gave the Flames a 1-0 lead 36 seconds into the third period on their first shot of the game. His shot from the right point deflected off Dobson’s left leg and past Hogberg.

Bo Horvat tied it 1-1 at 10:46 after Tony DeAngelo’s shot from the right point deflected out to him the low slot.

Marc Gatcomb gave the Islanders a 2-1 lead on the rush at 17:41. Tsyplakov fed him with a cross-ice pass in the right circle before he beat Vladar to the glove side.

Coronato tied it 2-2 at 6:03 of the second period with his second of the game, taking a Huberdeau pass in the right circle and beating Hogberg to the short side.

Vladar got his left pad to the post at 14:08 of the third period to stop Mike Reilly on a wraparound.

Kyle MacLean one-timed a rebound from the left circle put New York ahead 3-2 at 17:09, but Huberdeau tied it 3-3 just 29 seconds later when he deflected an Andersson point shot from the low slot at 17:38.

Vladar gloved a Ryan Pulock shot from the right circle with 16 seconds left to keep it 3-3.