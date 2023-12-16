Sabres score 4 straight in 3rd, surge past Golden Knights

Casey Mittelstadt scored twice and had an assist, Dylan Cozens had a goal and two assists, and Devon Levi made 33 saves for Buffalo (13-15-3), which has won three of its past five.

“That was a great effort all around,” Sabres coach Don Granato said. “We looked fresh. We looked rested. We took advantage of that. We had great legs all the way through. We had to come back in the third, tied 1-1. We fall down 2-1 and the response was outstanding.”

Jack Eichel and Ivan Barbashev scored for Vegas (20-6-5), which had its four-game winning streak and nine-game point streak (6-0-3) end. Logan Thompson made 22 saves.

“None of us are good enough in the third period tonight,” Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said. “We let another lead get away from us without getting points tonight. So that's a concern for me.

“We have the lead in the third period and we found ways the other two nights, today it caught up to us. We never got the opportunities to get the points. So after 2-1 to 4-2. ... That to me is a problem.”