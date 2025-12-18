NHL On Tap: Sabres, Flyers clash; Crosby tries to pass Lemieux as Penguins' leader

Crosby on the cusp of Lemieux

Sidney Crosby can pass Mario Lemieux for most points in Pittsburgh Penguins history when the Penguins visit the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre (7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, SN-PIT). The Penguins captain has 1,722 points (644 goals, 1,078 assists) in 1,384 games, one behind Lemieux (1,723 points; 690 goals, 1,033 assists in 915 games). The center drew closer to the milestone with one assist in 6-4 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday, the Penguins' sixth straight defeat (0-2-4). He can tie Adam Oates for eighth place on the NHL's all-time assists list and can become the seventh player in League history to register at least 18 career 20-goal seasons. Bryan Rust is riding a four-game goal streak for Pittsburgh (14-9-9) and has seven points (four goals, three assists) during the run. Ottawa (15-13-4) went 2-1-0 during a three-game road trip, including a 3-2 overtime win at the Winnipeg Jets on Monday, and is looking to end a three-game home losing streak. Forward Tim Stutzle, who will play in his 400th NHL game, had three assists in the win Monday and has nine points (four goals, five assists) during a four-game point streak.

Wild seeks sixth straight win

Forward Kirill Kaprizov, defenseman Quinn Hughes and the Minnesota Wild (20-9-5) will try to extend the NHL's longest active winning streak to six games when they visit defenseman Zach Werenski and the Columbus Blue Jackets (14-13-6) at Nationwide Arena Jackets (7 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNSO, FDSNOH). Kaprizov has three goals in his past two games, while forward Joel Eriksson Ek has eight points (three goals, five assists) during a five-game point streak. Hughes has two points (one goal, one assist) in two games since being traded to Minnesota by the Vancouver Canucks on Dec. 12 for defenseman Zeev Buium, forwards Marco Rossi and Liam Ohgren, and a first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. Columbus looks to build off a 4-3 overtime win against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday that ended a five-game losing streak. Werenski, who is vying to make the U.S. team at the Olympics, had brings a three-game point streak (two goals, four assists) into the game.