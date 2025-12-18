NHL On Tap: Sabres, Flyers clash; Crosby tries to pass Lemieux as Penguins' leader

There are 10 games on the NHL schedule for Thursday, with one nationally televised in the United States. Thursday also marks the tenth week of "NHL Coast to Coast," a weekly whip-around studio show on Prime Video in Canada giving viewers live look-ins, highlights and analysis of all the games. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.
Thompson, Zegras clash in battle of goal streaks
It will be a battle of goal streaks when Tage Thompson and the Buffalo Sabres (14-14-4) host Trevor Zegras and the Philadelphia Flyers (17-9-6) at KeyBank Center (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+). Thompson, who is making a case for inclusion on the U.S. roster at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 in February, has scored in four straight games, including a 3-1 win at the Seattle Kraken on Sunday that extended Buffalo's season-high three-game winning streak. The forward has seven points (four goals, three assists) during his streak. Buffalo is looking for its first win under new general manager Jarmo Kekalainen, who replaced Kevyn Adams on Monday. They are 4-2-3 in their first game under a new GM. Zegras scored in his fourth straight game in the Flyers' 4-1 win at the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. The forward has seven points (four goals, three assists) during a five-game point streak. He can become the 10th different player in Flyers history with a five-game goal streak in his first season with the team.