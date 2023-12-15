Golden Knights coach Cassidy loves 'Rudolph' movie, can't believe media members haven't seen it

Christmas claymation classic a holiday staple for many, shared 'misfit' theme with team

Rudolph movie Cassidy split
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

If there is one thing the Vegas Golden Knights know, it's misfits.

Coach Bruce Cassidy used a portion of his press conference to laud the Christmas movie "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" on Friday.

Cassidy held court with some members of the media, who surprisingly have never seen the claymation classic.

"You guys gotta see it," Cassidy said after explaining the basic plot to the press. "I actually left here yesterday thinking 'did these guys get dropped out of a time machine from like 60 years ago right into here having never seen 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer?' I mean I was amazed."

Cassidy was right on the button with the 60 years reference. The movie debuted in 1964, making next year the 60th anniversary of its release.

The coach also made reference to some Rudolph-themed items that were hanging up around the team's facility, saying he didn't know who did it, but he appreciated the decor.

The Rudolph movie, for the uninitiated, deals with a story line of an "island of misfit toys" that eventually find their place in the world. The Golden Knights adopted the "misfits" moniker during their inaugural 2017-18 season as the team was full of players left unprotected by other teams in the expansion draft before coming together to find incredible success. The team went on to win the Western Conference in their first season and eventually won the Stanley Cup last season.

The coach was asked if there was a Rudolph on the team.

"I think we have a lot of Rudolphs," Cassidy joked. "I think that's why we won the Cup. That's the way I look at it."

Short Shifts

Roberto Luongo Canucks Ring of honor

Hall of Fame goalie Luongo inducted into Canucks Ring of Honor
Erik Johnson shares moment with Gabriel Landeskog kids

Johnson shares sweet moment with Landeskog’s kids in Denver return
Jonas Brothers headlining Stadium Series concert

Jonas Brothers to headline 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series concert
Logan Cooley takes opening face off against Sidney Crosby

Cooley takes opening face-off against Crosby, receives warm welcome in hometown
Pittsburgh Penguins introduce Gram Zam event

Penguins introduce fun 'Gram Zam' event at intermission
Vegas Golden Knights honor victims of UNLV shooting

Golden Knights honor victims of UNLV shooting with pregame ceremony
NHL team theme night celebrations 2023-24

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog
Seattle Kraken Winter Classic mask baseball cards

Kraken goalie Daccord shows off new mask featuring Mariners baseball cards
Jason Robertson hosts inaugural veterans skate

Robertson hosts inaugural veterans skate to support military members, families
NHL best goal 2023-24 season

Goal of the Season? McDavid waits and waits and waits and waits and scores
Panthers honor Patric Hornqvist career

Hornqvist honored by Panthers, drops puck before game vs. Penguins
Connor Bedard up for teaching Travis Kelce how to play hockey

Bedard ready to hit ice with Travis Kelce, happy to have NFL star as Blackhawks fan
Matt Duchene celebrates 1000 NHL games

Duchene celebrates 1,000th NHL game with family, Stars teammates
Sandler Schneider Loughran visit Colorado Eagles AHL team

Sandler, Schneider, Loughran visit Avalanche AHL affiliate
Toronto Maple Leafs visit Hospital For Sick Children

Maple Leafs visit Hospital For Sick Children for holiday celebration
Red Wings Jake Walman Griddy bobblehead doll

Red Wings to give out Walman bobblehead that does 'Griddy'
Victor Hedman honored by Lightning for 1000th NHL game

Lightning celebrate Hedman’s 1,000th NHL game
Bruins fan gets team selfie before deployment

Bruins fan asks for team selfie before deployment with sign on big screen