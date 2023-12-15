Golden Knights coach Cassidy loves 'Rudolph' movie, can't believe media members haven't seen it

"You guys gotta see it," Cassidy said after explaining the basic plot to the press. "I actually left here yesterday thinking 'did these guys get dropped out of a time machine from like 60 years ago right into here having never seen 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer?' I mean I was amazed."

Cassidy was right on the button with the 60 years reference. The movie debuted in 1964, making next year the 60th anniversary of its release.

The coach also made reference to some Rudolph-themed items that were hanging up around the team's facility, saying he didn't know who did it, but he appreciated the decor.

The Rudolph movie, for the uninitiated, deals with a story line of an "island of misfit toys" that eventually find their place in the world. The Golden Knights adopted the "misfits" moniker during their inaugural 2017-18 season as the team was full of players left unprotected by other teams in the expansion draft before coming together to find incredible success. The team went on to win the Western Conference in their first season and eventually won the Stanley Cup last season.

The coach was asked if there was a Rudolph on the team.

"I think we have a lot of Rudolphs," Cassidy joked. "I think that's why we won the Cup. That's the way I look at it."