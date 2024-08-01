Yager ‘ready to play’ for Penguins this season after winning WHL title

Forward prospect had 95 points with Moose Jaw, was No. 14 pick in 2023 NHL Draft

Yager_Penguins_skates

© Getty Images

By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Brayden Yager has a clear goal in mind for training camp with the Pittsburgh Penguins in September.

“First thing that comes to mind is I want to make the team here in Pittsburgh,” the 19-year-old forward prospect said during Penguins development camp last month.

Selected by Pittsburgh with the No. 14 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, Yager had 95 points (35 goals, 60 assists) in 57 regular-season games and 27 points (11 goals, 16 assists) in 20 playoff games to help Moose Jaw win the Western Hockey League championship last season.

Because of that experience, Yager, who signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Pittsburgh on July 25, feels prepared to make another step to the NHL.

“I think I can be ready to play,” Yager said. “I want to come to main camp with the mentality that I’m going to make the team and be comfortable with working my hardest and battling against some of the best players on the team. Just coming in with the mindset that I want to make the team.”

It’s far from inevitable, but it is possible.

“I think so. I would never want to limit a young player’s ability to make the team,” Penguins assistant general manager Jason Spezza said. “So, he controls that in terms of how he shows up and how he plays. But we saw great growth as far as his ability to play tough matchups. I think when a team goes on a run and wins like they did (in the WHL), I think that’s a great stress test for a young player.”

More growth, literally, is still needed. For the past year, Yager (6-foot, 170 pounds) has worked to add size that could help on face-offs, especially in the defensive zone.

“It was nice; Pittsburgh sent training coaches down to Moose Jaw,” Yager said. “I got to spend some time with them and learn as much as I can on how to maintain my body weight and still get stronger throughout the year.”

That partially led to an increase in production last season. Yager’s 95 points were up from 78 (28 goals, 50 assists) in 67 games for Moose Jaw the previous season and 59 (34 goals, 25 assists) in 63 games in 2021-22.

Yager said it has been a natural progression he hopes will continue with an NHL roster spot with the Penguins.

“I think you get better every year. You try to improve as much as you can,” Yager said. “Obviously, playing with some pretty good players; they’re improving as well. But yeah, I think just getting bigger and stronger, feeling more comfortable, being a year older, all that kind of stuff kind of plays into getting better every year.

“I try to take a lot of pride in really doing whatever I can to get better as a player. I [think], so far, I’ve done a pretty good job of that.”

Related Content

Penguins seek playoff return with additions of Hayes, Grzelcyk

Hayes out to prove he still 'can produce in this league' with Penguins

Mailbag: Game of year prediction, rule changes for 2024-25 season

Mailbag: Trouba trade rumors with Rangers; coping with travel

Koivunen not feeling pressure after being acquired by Penguins in Guentzel trade

Young Penguins fan asks prospect Yager to sign Crosby’s name in hilarious video

Latest News

3 questions facing Anaheim Ducks

Top prospects for Anaheim Ducks

Inside look at Anaheim Ducks

Anaheim Ducks fantasy projections for 2024-25

Demek hopes to be future leader with Golden Knights

NHL EDGE stats for Anaheim Ducks

Lindgren ‘excited to get back at it,’ make another deep run with Rangers

2024 World Junior Summer Showcase: 3 things learned on Day 6

Cassidy, DeBoer, Tocchet named assistants for Canada at 2025 4 Nations Face-Off

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Canada to have ‘a lot of hard decisions to make’ for 2025 4 Nations Face-Off

Barkov kicks off day with Stanley Cup with skateboarding trick

Barkov transforms hometown into ‘Barkov City’ during Stanley Cup celebration

Summer with Stanley blog

Mailbag: Game of year prediction, rule changes for 2024-25 season

Guhle signs 6-year, $33.3 million contract with Canadiens

Lachance looking to chart own path to NHL with Oilers

Capitals add Dubois for forward depth, Chychrun to bolster defense 