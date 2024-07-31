Mailbag: Game of year prediction, rule changes for 2024-25 season

With the new season on the horizon are there any new rule changes this year/ has there been any discussion about changing the shootout? When will we see the no take-back rule apply in OT? Will there ever be a precise definition of goaltender interference? -- @theashcity

Regarding rule changes, there are four minor rule changes being put in place this season that were approved by the NHL Board of Governors at their meeting in New York City on June 26.

New this season will be the ability for a coach's challenge to take down a penalty for puck out of play delay of game penalty. For example, if a puck goes into the stands after being deflected off a player, a stick, the glass or the boards, and the team that receives the penalty believes it was called in error (i.e. a clean exit, no deflection), a coach will be permitted to challenge that penalty and if successful it will be taken down. However, the risk is that if the challenge is unsuccessful it will result in a two-minute minor penalty for delay of game (unsuccessful challenge) on top of the original existing delay of game penalty.

There is an adjustment to the rule for line changes following a net becoming dislodged. A defensive team will not be able to make a line change if its goaltender accidentally dislodges the net. Previously, the rule applied only to a skater dislodging the net accidentally.

Regarding face-offs following an icing, the offensive center will now receive one warning for a face-off violation, the same as the defensive center.

Ever see players sitting on the dasher boards at the bench waiting to make a line change on the fly? Well, that's not a good thing. It's dangerous, especially for the linesmen, so now the referee will provide the offending team with one warning. If they're caught sitting on the boards again after the warning it will result in a bench minor penalty.

As for the shootout, there has been some discussion about lengthening overtime to seven minutes or longer at the general managers' level, but it hasn't moved forward and the NHL Players' Association has to have a say in that. That wouldn't eliminate the shootout; it would simply prolong overtime and lessen the likelihood of a shootout, but that's not happening yet.

Similarly, there was discussion at the GMs level last season about what to do about regrouping in overtime, which is essentially pulling the puck back into the neutral zone. But that is also just in the discussion phase. It's unclear if it's a problem because the idea of the regroup is to get set up again to attack with speed. There is a legitimate fear of disrupting the flow of overtime with more whistles and potential video reviews if you make a rule prohibiting the regroup. There's no need when last season alone 69.9 percent of the games that went to overtime ended in overtime. It's not a problem.

And, regarding goalie interference, my guess is it will remain a subjective call based on the interpretation of impacting the goalie's ability to play the puck by making avoidable contact.