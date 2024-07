Later while the fan participated in hockey drills, he told Yager how he really wanted a signature from Crosby because he is the best hockey player on the Penguins. Yager agreed and added the Penguins captain is the best player in the world.

Then Crosby’s biggest fan came up with a brilliant idea.

“Could you sign Sidney Crosby’s name on my thing because he’s not here?” the youngster asked the prospect.

Yager laughed and told the kid it wouldn’t count because it wasn’t Crosby signing his autograph.

The young fan certainly made an impression on the Penguins’ 2023 first round draft pick.

“Dude, this kid’s a beauty,” Yager told one of his fellow prospects to end the video.