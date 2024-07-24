Mailbag: Trouba trade rumors with Rangers; coping with travel

What's next with the Jacob Trouba situation? How awkward is the relationship with him and the front office right now and how much fence needs to be mended? Feel like this is still the elephant in the room with him likely on the team when camp starts. -- @\Kevin\Stewart

Unless he's traded before camp opens, Trouba will be with the New York Rangers and penciled in as a top-six defenseman, likely on the third pair with Zac Jones factoring in Braden Schneider on the second pair with K'Andre Miller and the top pair being Adam Fox and Ryan Lindgren, who remains a restricted free agent. If professionalism prevails, this won't be an issue for Trouba or the Rangers throughout the season.

Trouba is not a me-first player, and his teammates and the Rangers coaching staff have nothing to do with the business of the game. He will play hard. He will play to win. If he doesn't, it'll be noticeable and it'll be a problem he's creating for himself, but it would be shocking if anything like that happens. Trouba has been nothing but professional as an NHL player, and that's the expectation in this situation.

Is it awkward for him to know the Rangers were looking to trade him? It probably is, yes. Is it an elephant in the room right now? Sure, but he's not the first player in history who is playing for a team that was actively looking to trade him. It won't be an elephant in the room if Trouba addresses the situation head-on when camp opens. That's my expectation. It'll be a big story that day. He will get asked about his relationship with the front office, specifically general manager Chris Drury. He will be asked about the no-trade list he had to submit. He will be asked if he thought he would be back with New York, if he thought he'd be traded, and if he has any ill will toward the team. His teammates will be asked about him.

If Trouba's history and personality are indicators, he will answer honestly but not make himself bigger than the team. His teammates will have his back. After that, it'll be a story if and when the news dictates, which it surely will again at some point, but that shouldn't and likely won't impact how Trouba goes about his business with the Rangers as their captain and a top-six defenseman to start the season. It can't, or New York will have bigger problems.